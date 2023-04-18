59°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Bounty offered for info on killings of wild burro, horses

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 18, 2023 - 2:48 pm
 
(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Cumelis, founder of Las Vegas Overweight Hiker ...
(Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Cumelis, founder of Las Vegas Overweight Hikers for Health, observes a group of wild burros during an early morning hike at the First Creek Trailhead on Oct. 22 in Las Vegas.

The Bureau of Land Management is offering a $10,000 bounty for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person behind the harassment and shooting of a 6-year-old wild burro late last year near the Last Chance Mountain Range just north of Pahrump.

Shot to death

According to a BLM news release, a local resident contacted the BLM Southern Nevada District Nov. 28, 2022, after discovering a dead adult female burro on his property.

An examination revealed the burro had presumably been shot as many as three days before it finally succumbed to its injuries.

“The BLM is asking for the public’s help for information on this tragic situation and ultimately lead us to those responsible,” said BLM Special Agent Brady Blasdell.

The Last Chance Mountain Range lies immediately north of Pahrump, west of Highway 160.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the BLM crime hotline at 775-861-6550.

Gruesome discovery

On a similar note, the Bureau of Land Management’s reward for information regarding the shooting deaths of five wild horses in eastern Nevada is now $25,000, courtesy of a $5,000 donation from Wild Horse Education.

The BLM’s original award of $5,000 was matched last September by another group’s commitment and matched again a month later by another organization.

The incident occurred in late 2021.

“It is our hope that adding to the reward will bring the subject back into the public eye and lead to information that can resolve this disturbing matter,” said Laura Leigh, president of Wild Horse Education.

Additional information sought

The BLM continues the investigation into the incident which occurred in mid-November 2021 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles west of Ely.

BLM Criminal Investigator Michael Mortensen said, the BLM investigates and prosecutes the killings of wild horses as part of the agency’s enforcement of the Wild Horse and Burro Act of 1971.

“Our investigation is seeking additional information from the public to identify further leads and ultimately the person(s) responsible,” according toMortensen. “Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact us by calling the BLM crime hotline.”

Additionally, on Nov. 16, 2021, the BLM was contacted by a member of the public who had discovered five wild horses that were shot and killed in Jakes Valley, approximately two miles south of U.S. Highway 50.

The remains were located within 600 yards of each other.

“An aborted fetus was attached to one of the dead animals,” a BLM official said. “One horse was still alive but wounded so severely that it had to be humanely euthanized. A necropsy revealed that the animals ranged in age from about 18 months to six years. The horses were killed on or about the day they were reported.”

Anyone with information about that incident is encouraged to call the BLM crime hotline at 775-861-6550.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cisco Aguilar poses for a photo at the Review-Journal studio on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in La ...
If bill passes, threatening an election worker would bring prison time
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Senate and Assembly elections committees on Thursday approved bills on elections, protecting election workers from intimidation and banning paper ballots at in-person voting centers.

(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities investigating fatal Pahrump crash
By Jeff Burbank Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s office advised motorists to avoid the area of Homestead Road and Highway 160.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Signboards like the one shown here have come up missing fol ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force – “Please stop stealing our signs!”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is a nonprofit dedicated to the community, so it’s not difficult to imagine the shock and disappointment of its members when they realized that some of their assets were being stolen.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Staff with Nevada Health Link were at the Women's Fair to dis ...
This Pahrump event is building a stronger network for women
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Hosted by Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley, the Women’s Fair took place Saturday, April 15 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The community is invited to celebrate the environment at the ...
Celebrate nature at the Earth/Arbor Day Festival
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Both Earth Day and Arbor Day are good chances for people to take a moment to consider ways they can have a positive impact on the environment and with the Earth/Arbor Day Festival right around the corner, Pahrump residents can spend a fun and interactive day learning all about just how to do so.

Construction on Anglo Gold office building in Beatty could begin this month
Construction on Anglo Gold office building in Beatty could begin this month
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Anglo Gold Ashanti Ltd. representative Wayne Chancellor updated the Beatty Town Advisory Board April 10 on the mining company’s operation in the area, including its plans to construct a new office building there.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee was joined ...
See the renovated Veterans Memorial at Chief Tecopa Cemetery
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With a robust population of former military service members in the Pahrump Valley, the Veterans Memorial inside the Chief Tecopa Cemetery is a regularly used venue and now, it’s even better than it was before.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley donated the metal awni ...
NyECC is a bit ‘cooler’ thanks to donation from the Rotary Club
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the generosity and efforts of club president Eddie Williams and many others, the club was able to fund the installation of a brand new shade structure on the face of one of the campus’ most publicly-used buildings, the Activities Center.