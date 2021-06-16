90°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

BRIAN FORMISANO: Empowering Pahrump’s Black and African American entrepreneurs

By Brian Formisano Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 15, 2021 - 7:48 pm
 
Wells Fargo Brian Formisano
Wells Fargo Brian Formisano

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day, recognizes June 19 as the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. The day is observed in Pahrump with community gatherings and Emancipation Proclamation public readings.

While we should recognize the achievements of Pahrump Black and African-American business owners all year long, it’s more important than ever that this Juneteenth we support local Black and African-American businesses. We need to further empower Black and African-American entrepreneurs in Pahrump.

Last year was a tough year for all Pahrump small business owners. The pandemic created new challenges, especially for diverse entrepreneurs. However, the spirit of Black and African-American entrepreneurs has already proven to be strong in Pahrump with the resiliency of businesses challenged by the coronavirus.

As Black and African-American-owned businesses begin to fully reopen in Pahrump, here are some tips to help them prepare for growth:

Connect with community resources – The chamber of commerce in Pahrump is a great place to start connecting with other small business owners in our community. You can collaborate with others for success and even secure new customers at virtual mix-and-mingle events from the chamber.

Learn from other experienced entrepreneurs – The Small Business Administration’s Service Corp. of Retired Executives, or SCORE, has a Black and African-American Entrepreneurs program that can pair you with a seasoned business mentor to provide you with confidential guidance, support and ideas to launch and grow your new business ideas.

Leverage free tools for your business – Wells Fargo offers free competitive intelligence and business planning tools in Pahrump, along with many articles on entrepreneurial strategy, on our Wells Fargo Small Business Resource Center website at smallbusinessresources.wf.com.

I hope these tips help you on the path forward for a bright entrepreneurial future.

Brian Formisano is the Wells Fargo Nevada region bank president.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Complete assay results from this soil geochemistry program via gold fire assay and ...
Mining company progresses on 3 Nevada projects
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
DETR begins transition to new debit card provider
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on June 8 announced a change in debit card providers, from Bank of America to the Way2Go Card Debit Mastercard.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada Natio ...
Red Rock Canyon wildfire has burned about 400 acres
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported Monday morning, is the second wildfire just west of Las Vegas since Thursday.

Touro University Physician Assistant student Debbie Min gives a COVID-19 vaccine to Nataliya Sh ...
‘Exciting’ prizes planned to spur COVID vaccinations
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak hints that Nevada will soon be offering “exciting” prizes to get more residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

Schlumberger New Energy Schlumberger New Energy is working to expand on the Silver State’s fo ...
Company working on lithium project forging ahead
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Times-Bonanza

Under an agreement between conservationists and a federal agency, a finding must be issued by the end of the month.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
Driver arrested after pursuit in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

What appeared to be a simple traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration, led to a brief pursuit at approximately 11 a.m., on Tuesday June 15.

Tourists leave after taking selfies by the Red Rock Canyon sign on Friday, March 13, 2020, in L ...
Red Rock Canyon wildfire has burned about 400 acres
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Cottonwood Valley Fire, first reported Monday morning, is the second wildfire just west of Las Vegas since Thursday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Heat records could be set in Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

High temperatures across the Southwest threaten multiple records for the region starting midweek.

Fire retardant is present on the western slope of Potosi Mountain while crews battle the Sandy ...
Sandy Valley wildfire west of Las Vegas now 90 percent contained
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The wildfire that first broke out Thursday west of Las Vegas is now 90 percent contained, with full containment expected by June 17, officials said Sunday.