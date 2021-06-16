BRIAN FORMISANO: Empowering Pahrump’s Black and African American entrepreneurs

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day, recognizes June 19 as the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. The day is observed in Pahrump with community gatherings and Emancipation Proclamation public readings.

Wells Fargo Brian Formisano

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day, recognizes June 19 as the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. The day is observed in Pahrump with community gatherings and Emancipation Proclamation public readings.

While we should recognize the achievements of Pahrump Black and African-American business owners all year long, it’s more important than ever that this Juneteenth we support local Black and African-American businesses. We need to further empower Black and African-American entrepreneurs in Pahrump.

Last year was a tough year for all Pahrump small business owners. The pandemic created new challenges, especially for diverse entrepreneurs. However, the spirit of Black and African-American entrepreneurs has already proven to be strong in Pahrump with the resiliency of businesses challenged by the coronavirus.

As Black and African-American-owned businesses begin to fully reopen in Pahrump, here are some tips to help them prepare for growth:

Connect with community resources – The chamber of commerce in Pahrump is a great place to start connecting with other small business owners in our community. You can collaborate with others for success and even secure new customers at virtual mix-and-mingle events from the chamber.

Learn from other experienced entrepreneurs – The Small Business Administration’s Service Corp. of Retired Executives, or SCORE, has a Black and African-American Entrepreneurs program that can pair you with a seasoned business mentor to provide you with confidential guidance, support and ideas to launch and grow your new business ideas.

Leverage free tools for your business – Wells Fargo offers free competitive intelligence and business planning tools in Pahrump, along with many articles on entrepreneurial strategy, on our Wells Fargo Small Business Resource Center website at smallbusinessresources.wf.com.

I hope these tips help you on the path forward for a bright entrepreneurial future.

Brian Formisano is the Wells Fargo Nevada region bank president.