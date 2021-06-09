Brush fire sparks up in Beatty

A quick response by the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a grass and brush fire in the yard of the residence formerly belonging to the late Shirley Harlan Sunday evening, June 6. The spring-fed oasis property is located on Pioneer Road, approximately eight miles from Beatty.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Volunteer Department responded to the grass and brush fire on Pioneer Road. The cause has not been determined.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty firemen were able to knock the blaze down so quickly, nearby structures on the property were saved.

Because firemen were able to knock the blaze down quickly, nearby structures on the property were saved. The fire appeared to have started near a large water tank, but the cause was not evident.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.