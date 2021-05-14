70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Brush fires continue to challenge fire crews

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Recent brush fires have kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Recent brush fires have kept Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews active in recent weeks. Some of the brush fires, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis, were related to controlled burns.

As daytime temperatures continue to climb as summer approaches, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis recently spoke about the conditions which present numerous challenges for area firefighters.

“Within the last two weeks we responded to probably a dozen ground-cover fires and we are reminding our residents that we have extremely dry conditions,” Lewis cautioned. “It was windy and dry conditions coupled with the elevated temperatures that are creating the perfect conditions for erratic fire behavior.”

National Weather Service warnings

As a result, Lewis noted that southern Nye County has already experienced several Red Flag Warning days, which are issued by the National Weather Service for weather events which may result in extreme fire behavior that could occur within 24 hours after the warning.

“It is very early in the season and we are anticipating that we could potentially have a very robust brush fire season, so we are preparing for that,” Lewis said. “We have all of our equipment up and running, and our training has been completed, but we need the community’s assistance in making sure that if they do a controlled burn, it is on a day that is permitted, and to make sure that fire is dead out, because if winds pick up and re-ignite those deep-seated or buried embers, it could extend over to a neighboring property and cause secondary issues that were clearly unintentional, so we don’t want to have any injuries or deaths with those types of fires.”

Burn permits

Additionally, Lewis said if anyone is experiencing a problem with controlled burns in the area, or if they see something suspicious, they should call 911 immediately and report it.

He also said Station One on Highway 160, just north of Basin Avenue has implemented a new method for obtaining a controlled burn permit.

“It’s essential that we get notified and be on that scene as timely as possible,” he noted. “The burn permits are perpetual as long as you’re on the same property, however we are doing it online now. They should go on the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services website, and as long as you’re owner of the property and meet the minimum requirements to have a burn permit, and once the paperwork is completed, you will receive a telephone call from our administrative director and pick up a copy of it, including the rules.

As a side note, Lewis spoke about a substantial fire that occurred late last month on the borderline of Death Valley and Beatty in the Sawtooth Mountains.

“It burned approximately 100 acres and it’s clearly a Southern Nevada and Nye County issue,” Lewis said. “So it’s something that we are watching closely. We have been flagged by the experts indicating that the dry fuels and lack of precipitation last year are creating those perfect conditions for us, so we have to be extremely mindful of all of our actions so we don’t start unwanted fires.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times With additional signage placed at the vaccination venue, Se ...
Serenity Health’s vaccine effort underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Monday, May 3 was a big day for the owner and staff at Serenity Mental Health. After weeks of painstaking preparation, the health care company has now officially branched out into COVID-19 vaccine administration.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times As detailed on a flyer for the event, there are several not ...
Pahrump Music Festival still accepting vendors, talent
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Lovers of music, art and creativity, those who revel in community gatherings, excitement and activity, mark the calendar for the first weekend in June because organizers of the Pahrump Music Festival are promising four days of fun that are sure to delight the ears, eyes and even the tastebuds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center dining room was filled to near ca ...
Pahrump Senior Center reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

There was a very odd occurrence at the Pahrump Senior Center on Monday, May 3.

Toni Boner
Local woman accused of stalking
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was taken into custody following an extensive stalking investigation.

 
Sales tax holiday proposed for guard members
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday touted the efforts undertaken during to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate its economic impacts on Nevada.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Brandi Matheny (R), veterans service offi ...
Beatty VFW honors VSO Brandi Matheny
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Brandi Matheny, of Pahrump, was recognized with a special award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Strozzi Post 12108 at their May 12 meeting.

Thinkstock "COVID-19 vaccines are a key step in slowing the spread of disease and ultimately ...
JIM WANG: Let’s get vaccinated: Why vaccination will protect you and the community
By Dr. Jim Wang Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

From state-wide lockdowns to mandatory health and safety measures, the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we work, live and play, and unfortunately, has resulted in severe illness and death for many. Since January of 2020, there have been about 32 million reported cases of COVID-19 and about 570,000 total deaths from the virus in the United States. Specific populations of people are at higher risk of getting severely ill or dying from the virus. Among these are adults 65 or older, people with underlying health conditions and people with disabilities. In addition, people in vulnerable populations and some racial and ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Bar Rescue stops at the Pahrump VFW
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A popular cable television show that rehabs struggling bars made a stop in Pahrump.