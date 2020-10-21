Business owner seeking toy donations for kids

A local man, along with his brother, are working to put smiles on children’s faces just in time for the Christmas season.

Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal Area business owner Chris Droge is reaching out to any and all area businesses and individuals in hopes of getting donations of toys, bikes and possibly anything else that would make this upcoming Christmas a special one for local kids.

Chris and Russ Droge are now reaching out to any and all area businesses and individuals in hopes of getting donations of toys, bikes and possibly anything else that would make this upcoming Christmas a special one for local kids.

Droge, a member of a local muscle car club, is also the owner of Speak Geek, a mobile computer repair business serving Las Vegas, Henderson and Pahrump.

“We are trying to figure out if we want to do toys or food, but we are probably going to get together with a couple of the local businesses where people can donate stuff,” Droge said. We will then have a set date to get together with some of the churches around the area to see who the needy families are. This is obviously for needy families, and particularly for the kids. I’ve been around and I have some history with Pahrump. I like the people and I like the community. One thing I know is to get involved with everyone, to do community events like this.”

Droge also said that his long-term goal is to hold an annual event during the holidays.

“I do know that with the other car clubs locally, there has been an interest with me working on it, and of course vice-versa,” he said. “We are trying to get all of the clubs united and bring the positive that comes with the holidays, instead of going through all of the negative stuff. I think this endeavor is a good thing for the kids. This is just a new thing that we are doing, so everything’s kind of new, and I would ask the community to be patient with us.”

Any business or individual interested in getting involved in the holiday endeavor, and call 702-472-8229.

Droge’s website is www.speakgeekpcs.com

