Bye-bye burn ban: How to get rid of your yard waste safely

You’ll need a permit in Pahrump Valley before you begin to burn any yard waste next week. But don’t worry — they’re free.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Yard debris, such as the pile of weeds and garden clippings shown here, is the only thing residents are allowed to dispose of via open burning. Household trash, including paper products, tires and more, is not permitted to be burned.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Burn barrels are a commonly used tool for opening burning in Pahrump but residents can also burn their yard waste in piles, so long as they measure three-feet by six-feet or less.

The summer heat in the Pahrump Valley is finally past its peak and temperatures are trending downward, meaning conditions are now ripe for the expiration of the local burn moratorium.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue will officially lift the ban this coming Monday, Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. and residents whose properties are in need of a bit of cleanup will once again be allowed to dispose of their yard waste through controlled, open burns.

“Open burning is subject to Pahrump Town Ordinance #28 and includes the requirement for property owners to acquire a burn permit with valid liability property insurance,” according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue.

Residential burn permits are issued free of charge and do not expire but they can only be issued to the owner of the property when the burn will occur.

“Burning is allowed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekends,” the town of Pahrump’s website reads. “Burning must be constantly attended by an adult, with a water hose nearby at all times. Burn pile sizes must be no larger than three-feet by six-feet and you are only allowed to burn one pile at a time. The burn pile must be at least 20 feet from the nearest structure. Yard waste burning is restricted to natural vegetation generated only on your property and includes grass, tree limbs, branches, leaves, tumbleweeds, pine cones and similar items.”

As to the “don’t’s” of residential burning, there are three main no-no’s.

“It is unlawful to burn any combustible or noncombustible waste materials such as paper, rags, cartons, tin cans, metals, mineral matter, food, garbage, construction debris, discarded furniture and tires,” the town’s website states. “No accelerants may be used to start a fire. Such prohibited accelerants include gasoline, diesel fuel or any other type of flammable liquid. No burning is allowed when the winds exceed five miles per hour or on legal holidays.”

Those who do plan to have a controlled burn in the coming months should note that they are required to call the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Burn Desk and leave a message containing their permit number, property address and the type of burn to be conducted, whether in a burn barrel or pile. “Please call the day of the burn, every day you intend to burn,” the town’s website stresses.

Burn permit applications are available online at PahrumpNV.org and can be emailed to JFanning@PahrumpNV.org or dropped off in-person at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station 1, 300 N. Highway 160.

For more information call 775-727-5658, extension 2.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com