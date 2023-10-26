68°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Bye-bye burn ban: How to get rid of your yard waste safely

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 26, 2023 - 3:13 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Yard debris, such as the pile of weeds and garden clippings ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Yard debris, such as the pile of weeds and garden clippings shown here, is the only thing residents are allowed to dispose of via open burning. Household trash, including paper products, tires and more, is not permitted to be burned.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Burn barrels are a commonly used tool for opening burning i ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Burn barrels are a commonly used tool for opening burning in Pahrump but residents can also burn their yard waste in piles, so long as they measure three-feet by six-feet or less.

The summer heat in the Pahrump Valley is finally past its peak and temperatures are trending downward, meaning conditions are now ripe for the expiration of the local burn moratorium.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue will officially lift the ban this coming Monday, Oct. 30 at 8 a.m. and residents whose properties are in need of a bit of cleanup will once again be allowed to dispose of their yard waste through controlled, open burns.

“Open burning is subject to Pahrump Town Ordinance #28 and includes the requirement for property owners to acquire a burn permit with valid liability property insurance,” according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue.

Residential burn permits are issued free of charge and do not expire but they can only be issued to the owner of the property when the burn will occur.

“Burning is allowed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on weekends,” the town of Pahrump’s website reads. “Burning must be constantly attended by an adult, with a water hose nearby at all times. Burn pile sizes must be no larger than three-feet by six-feet and you are only allowed to burn one pile at a time. The burn pile must be at least 20 feet from the nearest structure. Yard waste burning is restricted to natural vegetation generated only on your property and includes grass, tree limbs, branches, leaves, tumbleweeds, pine cones and similar items.”

As to the “don’t’s” of residential burning, there are three main no-no’s.

“It is unlawful to burn any combustible or noncombustible waste materials such as paper, rags, cartons, tin cans, metals, mineral matter, food, garbage, construction debris, discarded furniture and tires,” the town’s website states. “No accelerants may be used to start a fire. Such prohibited accelerants include gasoline, diesel fuel or any other type of flammable liquid. No burning is allowed when the winds exceed five miles per hour or on legal holidays.”

Those who do plan to have a controlled burn in the coming months should note that they are required to call the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Burn Desk and leave a message containing their permit number, property address and the type of burn to be conducted, whether in a burn barrel or pile. “Please call the day of the burn, every day you intend to burn,” the town’s website stresses.

Burn permit applications are available online at PahrumpNV.org and can be emailed to JFanning@PahrumpNV.org or dropped off in-person at Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Station 1, 300 N. Highway 160.

For more information call 775-727-5658, extension 2.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Willi Baer, center, stands with two of her ...
GALLERY: 85-year-old’s birthday bash a benefit for Pahrump charities
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one thing that Pahrump resident Willi Baer is known for, it’s her unwavering altruism and with such a philanthropic spirit, it should come as no surprise that she used one of the major milestones of her own life to give back to others.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This summary outlines the results of the last 12 months of ...
How this cloud-seeding program is having a measurable impact in the valley
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada is the driest state in the nation and though cloud-seeding is by no means a one-answer solution for managing its strained water resources, this process is having a measurable impact around the state, including right here in the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Summer Hawthorne
30-year-old Illinois woman ID’s as victim in balloon fall
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who fell to her death from a hot air balloon on Oct. 18 as Summer Hawthorne, 30, from Rockford, Illinois.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers presented the DAV Chapter #15 with ...
Here’s how much the USO Benefit Show banked for veterans causes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers hosted their annual USO Benefit Show this October with two performances that brought in hundreds of audience members, along with thousands of dollars for veterans’ causes.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artist Michelle Graves installed “KEEP G ...
In these tough times, new art piece a reminder to ‘Keep Going’
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — Shadows. In 2006 Eames Demetrios designated Rhyolite as the capital of the District of Shadows in his fantasy alternate universe. This bit of information can be found on the plaque he placed at Goldwell Open Air Museum next to the Nevada ghost town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times file The early morning "mass ascension" is always an eye-op ...
Dwindling support pushes Pahrump Balloon Festival to February 2024
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The fest has been a popular celebration for many years according to organizer and operator Doug Campbell, who told the Pahrump Valley Times that the multi-day event will now take place in February 2024, rather than next month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at the Inaugural Art for Rec ...
How buying art can help those in recovery “stay stopped”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Living Free Health and Fitness will host its 2nd Annual Art for Recovery fundraiser next month and residents have the opportunity to make a profound difference in the lives of those in recovery from addiction while also enjoying an evening of delicious food and fabulous artwork.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Wine Down is located next door to Albertsons and offers ...
New Pahrump wine bar provides calm retreat from everyday chaos
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When the stresses of daily life start to grate on the nerves, sometimes all a person needs is a little time to unwind and readers can find a perfect place to do just that at The Wine Down.