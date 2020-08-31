Cage, Peek report 320 new cases of COVID-19 in state

There were 320 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths reported in Nevada on Monday, according to state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek during their daily teleconference with the media.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Monday on the state's new COVID-19 mitigation and assessment strategy. Behind him is Caleb Cage, the state's COVID-19 response director. Aug. 3, 2020.

There were 320 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths reported in Nevada on Monday, according to state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek during their daily teleconference with the media.

Of the new cases, 267 were in Clark County and 30 were in Washoe County.

Nevada has now completed a total of 854,785 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 4,250 since Sunday. The cumulative test positivity rate is at 10.5%, and the daily positivity rate is at 9.1%.

For the most recent seven-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 0.7%, or 460 new cases per day. For comparison, the growth rate for the seven-day period ending July 31 was 2.3%, or 1,037 new cases per day.

Nevada has 664 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, Aug. 30. This includes 565 confirmed patients and 99 suspected patients. The state has not seen confirmed numbers this low since early July and the number of suspected cases is the lowest since the state began tracking daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are 71%, while intensive care units are at an occupancy rate of 60%. About 35% of the ventilators statewide are in use. The health care infrastructure within Nevada is in good condition as the downward trajectory of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues.

The state has identified 13,966 cases as a result of contact tracing efforts. This represents a total of 20.2% of the cases to date.

The COVID Trace app fully launched for Google and Apple products Aug. 24. As of Monday morning, there have been 17,735 downloads of the app. Questions about the app can be directed to help@covidtrace.com