News

Cage, Peek report 320 new cases of COVID-19 in state

Staff Report
August 31, 2020 - 2:44 pm
 

There were 320 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths reported in Nevada on Monday, according to state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek during their daily teleconference with the media.

Of the new cases, 267 were in Clark County and 30 were in Washoe County.

Nevada has now completed a total of 854,785 molecular tests since the beginning of COVID-19, an increase of 4,250 since Sunday. The cumulative test positivity rate is at 10.5%, and the daily positivity rate is at 9.1%.

For the most recent seven-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 0.7%, or 460 new cases per day. For comparison, the growth rate for the seven-day period ending July 31 was 2.3%, or 1,037 new cases per day.

Nevada has 664 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, Aug. 30. This includes 565 confirmed patients and 99 suspected patients. The state has not seen confirmed numbers this low since early July and the number of suspected cases is the lowest since the state began tracking daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Statewide hospital occupancy rates are 71%, while intensive care units are at an occupancy rate of 60%. About 35% of the ventilators statewide are in use. The health care infrastructure within Nevada is in good condition as the downward trajectory of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues.

The state has identified 13,966 cases as a result of contact tracing efforts. This represents a total of 20.2% of the cases to date.

The COVID Trace app fully launched for Google and Apple products Aug. 24. As of Monday morning, there have been 17,735 downloads of the app. Questions about the app can be directed to help@covidtrace.com

THE LATEST
Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal Three Square Food Bank on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in La ...
Three Square plans for Hunger Action Month
Staff Report

With the grand opening of its new East Campus facility, the launch of a virtual fundraiser and volunteer opportunities at its food distribution sites, Three Square Food Bank continues to raise awareness of Southern Nevada’s record-high levels of food insecurity during Hunger Action Month this September.

Getty Images The town hall, “County Small Business Grant Program” is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sep ...
Extension’s focus turns to county grant program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension online town hall and webinar will focus on a new program launched by the Nevada Association of Counties to assist small business.

Organ Donor foundation names Marlon as chair
Staff Report

The Nevada Donor Network Foundation recently announced the appointment of David Marlon as its new foundation chair.

Man on horseback flees deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies routinely respond to vehicular traffic hazards throughout the valley, one such situation this month involved of all things, a man and his horse.

Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal Governor Steve Sisolak
Nye County remains on list for high-risk of transmission
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is one of six counties flagged last week as having a high-risk of COVID-19 transmission that still meet two of the three criteria that signal a sustained elevated risk, reported the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Getty Images NHTSA’s latest alcohol-impaired driving data shows that in 2018 there were 10,5 ...
Campaign aims to reduce impaired holiday driving
Staff Report

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its Labor Day impaired driving high-visibility enforcement campaign Wednesday, reminding Americans not to drive impaired.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,858 for the week ending Aug. 22, down 2,080 claims, or 19.0%, compared to the prior week’s total of 10,938 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.

Getty Images MyBioSource.com, a biotechnological products distribution company, conducted a sur ...
Survey: Half of Nevadans plan to vacation locally
Staff Report

Because of the unforeseeable circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans are now facing challenging financial implications, meaning summer might be spent closer to home this year. Additionally, the fear of contracting the disease in public spaces limits activities like traveling, with many preferring to stay in to reduce their risk.

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak to announce extension of moratorium on evictions
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. today to announce a 45-day extension of Nevada’s moratorium on residential evictions and provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.