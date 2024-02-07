Cake Auction to benefit Nye Cotillion

This Saturday, the community can indulge their sweet-tooth while helping raise funds for a program that is teaching youngsters some very valuable lessons, with the 2nd Annual Cake Auction to benefit the Nye County Cotillion.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2nd Annual Cake Auction to benefit Nye County Cotillion will raise funds to support the program that teaches fourth-grade students proper manners, politeness, courtesy, respect and self-confidence.

“We are working with kids who are interested in learning and need the discipline that cotillion brings to their lives,” Tina Trenner, who spearheads public relations and fundraising for the cotillion program, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We start with rowdy kids and guide them into beautiful dancing butterflies, it’s one of the most rewarding things I have ever done… In fact, the impact on these children is so great, the graduate students from last year have been volunteering as mentors to this year’s kids.”

The cake auction is being organized by Shirley Molenda and her daughter Leslie. Molenda got involved as a result of her friendship with Sharon Crisp, which developed through their mutual participation in Ms. Senior Golden Years USA. The lessons provided by the cotillion program are headed by Kay LaPointe and Crisp acts as a dance instructor, helping educate youngsters about courtesy, politeness and proper behavior.

“I helped with the program last year and it went really well. And they did such a wonderful job that we’re happy to be able to help out with another cake auction this year,” Molenda enthused. “They’re teaching kids good manners, how to pull out chairs, how to eat properly, how to dance, it’s really wonderful.”

It’s not all about etiquette. The cotillion program cultivates a sense of self-confidence in the youngsters that will serve them well all throughout their lives.

J.G. Johnson Elementary fourth-grade students who were nominated by their teachers started their instruction in October 2023 and their graduation is scheduled for this May. The proceeds from the cake auction will go directly to the Nye County Cotillion.

Aside from the tempting treats that will be on the auction block, there will be all sorts of items up for bid too.

“We’ve got a membership from 2nd Amendment Gun and Range, we’ve got jewelry, we have certificates for a back massage, for a nail salon, for the different pizza places, Mom’s Diner and Terribles have both donated, so there’s going to be all sorts of great prizes,” Molenda said.

As to what the community can do to lend a hand, simply head out Saturday night and place some bids on the fabulous creations that will be available. Donations of cakes and other auction items are always appreciated.

Valley youth are encouraged to create their own masterpiece of confectionary and enter it into the evening’s contest.

“We need kids to participate, ages 5 to 17, because we’re holding a kids’ cake decorating contest and we’ll be handing out awards,” Molenda explained.

The 2nd Annual Cake Auction to benefit the Nye County Cotillion is set for Saturday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Anyone wishing to donate a cake to the event must bring the cake, along with an ingredients list, to the venue by 4 p.m. the day of the event.

For more information call 775-537-3855.

