California artist to hold show in Tecopa starting Saturday

Kathy Goss/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times For more of Kathy Goss’ work, people can head to www.kathygoss.com

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artist and author Kathy Goss is shown at the opening of the Darwin Art Emissaries show in Tecopa in 2018. Goss will return to Tecopa on Saturday for a weekend show and workshop.

An artist, looking back at the pandemic, will introduce a new series of “wryly humorous paintings” at the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort Gallery this weekend.

The paintings, “Coronavirus Flashback”, and accompanying book, “Coping With Covid”, will be on display, featuring the paintings and poetry by Darwin, California artist Kathy Goss.

On Saturday, the artist’s reception will be held in the resort office and gallery from 2-5 p.m. On Sunday, Goss will be offering a workshop and reading from her book.

“The acrylic-on-paper paintings, created in 2020-2021, offer a thought-provoking, unique view of the pandemic, as well as the public and governmental response to COVID-19,” a release states.

The workshop and reading include an invitation to participants to bring and share works they have created in any medium during the pandemic. The workshop is planned for Sunday at the resort gallery from 1-4 p.m.

The gallery is located at 860 Tecopa Hot Springs Road in Tecopa.

For people who can’t make it out this weekend, the Coronavirus Flashback show will be on display at the resort into December 2021.

Kathy Goss is a visual artist, poet, prose writer, and musician who has coauthored, ghostwritten, and edited works on alternative medicine, renewable energy, consciousness studies, and other tools of liberation. She has also produced several volumes of poetry, as well as CDs of spoken-word poetry and music.

Goss was a longtime resident of San Francisco before relocating to the remote desert town of Darwin, California, where she has lived for more than 20 years.

Goss was one of the three Darwin artists featured in the 2018 Tecopa show, “Art Emissaries,” where she presented her fictional memoir, “Darwoon Dyreez”. This will be the first show to feature Goss’ paintings.

For more of Goss’ work, head to www.kathygoss.com

To contact the Tecopa Hot Springs Resort, call 760-852-4420 or visit www.tecopahotsprings.org

