News

California Lottery

August 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, August 24 drawing of the California Super Lotto.

The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

The winning numbers were:

04 06 14 24 45 (21)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday.

Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353.

Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Courtesy of Goodwill Southern Nevada Richard D. (“Rick”) Neal, Jr., a former U.S. Air Force ...
New leader settling in at Goodwill of Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada Inc., which emerged from bankruptcy some four months ago, named a new CEO this summer.

Las Vegas Review-Journal An American Airlines plane at McCarran International Airport in Las Ve ...
IRS: Tax debt could lead to passport revocation
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to resolve their significant tax debts to avoid putting their passports in jeopardy.

U.S. Bureau of Land Management Since May, a total of 42 wild burro carcasses with gunshot wound ...
More than 40 wild burros killed in Nevada-California region
Staff Report

Since May, a total of 42 wild burro carcasses with gunshot wounds have been found along the Interstate 15 corridor between Halloran Springs, California, and Primm, Nevada, in various states of decomposition, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken by RAM Committee member Ryan Muccio, show ...
Fundraiser dinner rakes in $3.5K to support free medical event in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With hungry bellies and eager appetites, hundreds of area residents headed out to devour a freshly prepared pasta feast at the Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser hosted to support the upcoming Remote Area Medical event in Pahrump.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Ashley Winn, at left, makes a statement on Monday about the ...
Pahrump driver sentenced in fatal DUI crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Ashley Winn, found guilty earlier this summer in the Pahrump DUI-related death of a woman in 2016, was sentenced this week to serve 16 to 40 years behind bars, which is the maximum sentence allowed by law, according to the district attorney’s office.