54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

California Lottery

October 10, 2019 - 3:03 pm
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Oct. 9 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $18 million.

The winning numbers were:

09 14 18 07 38 (12)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Nye solar plant could be facing a crisis
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The future of the Crescent Dunes solar project, near Tonopah, may be uncertain.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County has approved cyber vulnerability testing at the r ...
Nye County systems to undergo cyber vulnerability testing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The subject of cybersecurity had Nye County commissioners at odds with one another during the most recent commission meeting, with three voting in favor of approving free cyber vulnerability assessments and the remaining two set against the move, citing concerns that the action could possibly result in future expenses.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The pumpkin patch is always a big draw for those attending t ...
10th Annual Pumpkin Days set for next weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Halloween is less than three weeks away and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Pumpkin Days event, scheduled to take place Oct. 18-20 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal The agreements will fund projects to combat impaired dri ...
Highway safety efforts get federal funding
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this month announced $1.8 million in funding – with eligibility for up to $6.4 million in the future – to provide critical support for five non-governmental partner organizations to enhance safety on the nation’s highways.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Deborah Huff and Metropolit ...
Nevada ranks high among the ‘booziest brunching’ states
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada saw 35 fatal crashes involving impaired drivers during brunch hours over the five-year period, with four in 2013 increasing to 12 in 2017.

Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Review Journal The Nevada Highway Patrol Nevada acquired a grant fr ...
NHP receives grant for traffic safety campaigns
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol has received a financial shot in the arm, courtesy of the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.

Facebook via Review-Journal The combined bids from the sale brought in $70,526, which will be d ...
BLM Nevada oil and gas lease sale nets $70,526
Staff Report

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management recently announced that its quarterly oil and gas lease sale in Nevada resulted in competitive bids for 19,051.53 acres.

Death Valley National Park Death Valley was first protected as a national monument in 1933. On ...
Death Valley National Park getting ready to celebrate 25th anniversary
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park is hosting special programs and events in celebration of the park’s 25th birthday Oct. 26 –Nov. 2. On Nov. 2, the park will waive entrance fees, the park said in its news release announcement.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Judy Strait of Strait Art Gallery had a large number of artw ...
Arts, humanities celebrated in Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed October as Arts and Humanities Month in Nevada.