California Lottery

March 20, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $12 million.

The winning numbers were:

02 14 17 32 47 (24)

Drawings are held on Wednesday and Saturday. Odds of matching all five winning numbers and the mega number are one in 41,416,353. Overall odds of winning are 1 in 23.

THE LATEST
Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times You can use this recipe as a base for meals l ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Don’t worry, you probably have more than you think
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

If you had to stay in your home without leaving for 14 days, could you do so in comfort? That’s the question and it’s causing a lot of concern. The intention is to be prepared should you choose to not leave your house.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at the 11th Annual HO ...
HOPE Run in Pahrump still a go despite Coronavirus, will take place virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With coronavirus concerns gripping the entire country, it seems as if anything and everything that attracts a crowd is being canceled but there is one local event that, while it will see some major modifications, is still going forward.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., is continuing to call for an investigation into Nevad ...
Nevada lawmakers press COVID-19 Task Force
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three U.S. senators are pressing the Coronavirus Task Force on preparedness and response plans for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said her department wil ...
Nye sheriff not enforcing Sisolak closure directive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Roughly a day after Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other non-essential businesses for 30 days, effective at noon on March 18, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, in a video news release said her department will not enforce the governor’s decree on local businesses at present.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Marine Corps veteran Gary Bennett is pictured beaming from e ...
More than 560 Quilts of Valor bestowed by Nye County Valor Quilters
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The minds of many are now focused on COVID-19 and all of its potential harm but there are still plenty of positives to reflect on, including the recent ceremony hosted by the Nye County Valor Quilters in which former U.S. military members were bestowed their very own, handmade Quilt of Valor.

Getty Images "Growing food is often thought of as a laborious process which requires long hour ...
In Season: 6 quick growing vegetables that you can harvest within weeks
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Growing food is often thought of as a laborious process which requires long hours and a lot of patience. This can serve as a deterrent to many who would like to have an instant return on their investment. I tend to fall into this later category. Fortunately, there are vegetables that you can start now and begin to enjoy in less than 14 to 60 days.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Empty shelves at Albertsons in Pahrump on Friday, March 13.
Why are we panicking about the coronavirus?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Walk into any grocery store and you will instantly see how people have reacted to the coronavirus outbreak with panic. Panic has overwhelmed any form of rational thinking.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jason Palmo, 46 of Pahrump faces grand larceny charges foll ...
Alleged water tank thief arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s been said that desperate times call for desperate measures.