News

California man ID’d from U.S. 95 two-vehicle crash in Nye County

By David Wilson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 4, 2022 - 1:00 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times) @bizutesfaye The driver of the Accura failed to slow down and struck the left rear of the semi truck, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The man who died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County in late September has been identified as Benny Ramirez, 41, of Colton, Calif.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 24. Ramirez was driving a white Acura at a high rate of speed southbound behind a white Volvo semi truck with a trailer attached.

Ramirez failed to slow down as he steered to the left, and he struck the left rear of the truck, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Acura overturned and Ramirez was ejected and he died at the scene.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

