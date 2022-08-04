85°F
California woman dies from shot to the head

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
August 4, 2022 - 11:27 am
 
Updated August 8, 2022 - 10:00 am

A California woman died Monday after being treated for a gunshot wound at Desert View Hospital in Pahrump, according to reports from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office in California.

California authorities said they responded to the Pahrump hospital Monday after receiving reports that the 69-year-old woman had been taken there following a single shot to the head.

They said she later died of her injuries after being transported to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

She was a resident of Charleston View in California.

“Details are being withheld for the integrity of the investigation,” according to reports from California officials. “The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with relevant information are urged to contact Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383, extension 4.

