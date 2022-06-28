Cannabis cultivation lab nears completion

Item 9 Labs Corp., an Arizona-based vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchisor and operator, is soon expected to complete a 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cultivation and lab facility in Pahrump, according to reports from company officials.

(iStock)

Item 9 Labs Corp., an Arizona-based vertically integrated cannabis dispensary franchiser and operator, is soon expected to complete a 20,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cultivation and lab facility in Pahrump, according to reports from company officials. It could be fully be fully operational by end of 2022.

The master development and expansion of the Nevada facility began in early 2019. Item 9 Labs Corp. is awaiting the water and electrical connections to be completed, as well as the installation of air conditioning units and backup generators, company officials said.

“Our Nevada cultivation and lab facility was strategically developed to ensure full optimization and efficiency throughout,” Chase Herschmann, director of business development at Item 9 Labs Corp., said in a statement.

The location of the operations hasn’t been announced but the cultivation and lab facility will include 4,450 square feet of space for flower, 990 square feet of vegetation space, 400 square feet for clones, 300 square feet for dry curing and 615 square feet for genetics.

The facility also houses more than 2,500 square feet of post-processing and lab space, along with the opportunity for a joint venture with a commercial kitchen space of 1,100 square feet. The remainder of the building is ancillary rooms such as water rooms, offices, locker rooms and break rooms, according to company officials.