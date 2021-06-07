84°F
News

Cannabis lounges legalized: What comes next?

By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 7, 2021 - 3:00 pm
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a ceremony for four bill signings at Fay Herron Elementary School on Monday, June 7, 2021, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

CARSON CITY — Some four years after Nevada saw its first legal marijuana sales, locals and tourists alike will soon be able to consume it in legal cannabis lounges.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday signed Assembly Bill 341, which gives the state Cannabis Compliance Board the authority to license and regulate cannabis consumption lounges.

Since legal cannabis sales started in Nevada in July 2017, tourists, and even some renters, have found themselves in a conundrum: they could purchase marijuana legally, but there’s been no where for them to consume it. That’s because the law approved by voters in 2016 said that marijuana could only be consumed inside a private residence.

But with lounges coming online possibly as early as this fall, that problem will soon be solved, said Assemblyman Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, who sponsored the bill.

And it gives tourists just one more reason to visit Las Vegas, he added.

“I think this really solidifies us as the cannabis destination,” Yeager said.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who led the initial attempt to legalize lounges as a state senator in 2017, said the new law is a “game changer.”

“Consumption lounges are so perfect for our tourism industry,” Segerblom said. “The sooner we get out there, the more we’ll be looked upon as a marijuana-friendly city and state.”

The state cannabis board will be tasked with crafting regulations to determine how lounges would operate. But the law gives a pretty good preview.

What will these lounges look like?

The new law sets up two different types of lounges: ones that will attached or directly adjacent to an existing dispensary and separate, independent consumption lounges.

Some lounges will likely will have a bar-like set up, where customers 21 and older would be able to buy single-use or ready-to-consume marijuana products inside the lounge and consume it on-site.

But there will be some flexibility for prospective owners who want to be creative with their lounge. Concepts like cafes with cannabis-infused products or marijuana-friendly yoga studios, comedy clubs and even massage parlors could be possible.

Initially, there will be 20 licenses given out for the independent lounge licenses. There is no hard cap for the dispensary-associated lounges, but ownership groups will only be allowed to have a single consumption lounge license. For example, if a company has three dispensaries, it could only have one lounge.

When will they open?

It will be several months before we see lounges open under the new law.

AB341 goes into effect on Oct. 1, and Yeager said that it will likely take time for the cannabis board to get the regulations put together and in place. Prospective lounge owners will also have to go through the local licensing processes as well, which could add to that timeframe.

Segerblom said that he is going to work with the county to make sure that its ordinance lines up with the state to “make sure we’re ready to go.”

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal Visitors take photos at the Red Rock Canyon National C ...
Fees waived on Saturday at Red Rock for National Get Outdoors Day
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is waiving amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Saturday in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day. According to the BLM, some fees, such as group day use, will still be in effect.

Touro University Physician Assistant student Megan Hickey prepares COVID-19 vaccines at the Wel ...
Nevada reports 627 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths over weekend
By Jonah Dylan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The two-week moving average of new cases held steady at 114 per day, while the state test positivity rate dropped to 3.5 percent, according to state data posted Monday.

A Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bo ...
Rangers recover body of woman in Zion National Park
By Alexis Ford Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Rangers recovered the body of a 26-year-old woman in Zion National Park on Sunday evening, according to the National Park Service.

Caucusgoers and volunteers try to escape the rain before the Nevada caucus at Palo Verde High S ...
Nevada ditches caucuses for primary, but details still cloudy
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada lawmakers did away with the cumbersome caucus system in the recently concluded legislative session, but will Nevada’s first-in-the-nation primary law actually bear fruit?

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid talks to a reporter in his office at the Bellagio in Las Vegas Mo ...
UFO report validates Reid’s early push for research
By Gary Martin Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid helped get the money to research unidentified aerial phenomenon, the subject of a highly-anticipated report.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Rotary Club Interact Advisor Nancy Thompson, just le ...
Pahrump Rotary Club gifts local students
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least seven Pahrump Valley High School students were recently recognized for their respective community service projects, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club’s “Interact” program.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal Following the initial investigation, Jennifer Walker was ...
Investigation leads to embezzlement arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A nearly year-long investigation has led to the arrest of a local woman suspected of embezzlement.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Full Circle Community Organization will host the Wet Wild W ...
Wet, Wild Water War set for Petrack Park in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the intense heat of summer setting into the valley this month, there is no better time to get together for a day of waterlogged fun and area residents will have just such a chance next weekend during the Wet Wild Water War.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts helped conduct the retireme ...
American Flags, Veterans Banners laid to rest at Pahrump’s VFW
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The American flag, the Stars and Stripes, Old Glory, the Star Spangled Banner; it is known by many names but what it symbolizes has never wavered in the long and storied history of the United States. The American flag represents freedom and liberty, with each element containing its own special significance.