Car show roars through Pahrump; Sock hop is part of event

A car show roared through Pahrump in early May.
The Custom Car Show and Sock Hop brought out several classic and later model vehicles on May 4, 2019. The event occurred at Pahrump Valley High School in the main gym and the parking lot.
The fundraiser for the Never Forgotten Animal Society Inc. included a Hula-Hoop contest, music from the ’50s through the ’70s and had raffle and door prizes. Food was also available for purchase at the family-friendly venue.
See more photos on the Facebook page of the Pahrump Valley Times.