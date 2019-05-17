Car show roars through Pahrump; Sock hop is part of event

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An evening of family fun occurred at Pahrump Valley High School on May 4, 2019 during the Custom Car Show and Sock Hop. The event brought out a variety of vehicles on display.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A variety of vehicles were on display during the Custom Car Show and Sock Hop on May 4, 2019. The car show was held at Pahrump Valley High School.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Classic and other vehicles were on display during the Custom Car Show and Sock Hop at Pahrump Valley High School on May 4, 2019. The event was presented by Never Forgotten Animal Society Inc.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Custom Car Show and Sock Hop included a Hula-Hoop contest, music from the '50s through the '70s, raffle and door prizes and other entertainment on May 4, 2019. The event occurred in the parking lot at Pahrump Valley High School.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An event presented by Never Forgotten Animal Society Inc. brought about a night of family fun at Pahrump Valley High School on May 4, 2019.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Classic and other vehicles were on display during the Custom Car Show and Sock Hop at Pahrump Valley High School on May 4, 2019. The event was presented by Never Forgotten Animal Society Inc.

Horace Langford Jr./Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A fundraising event for the Never Forgotten Animal Society Inc. included a sock hop and car show. The event occurred on May 4, 2019.

A car show roared through Pahrump in early May.

The Custom Car Show and Sock Hop brought out several classic and later model vehicles on May 4, 2019. The event occurred at Pahrump Valley High School in the main gym and the parking lot.

The fundraiser for the Never Forgotten Animal Society Inc. included a Hula-Hoop contest, music from the ’50s through the ’70s and had raffle and door prizes. Food was also available for purchase at the family-friendly venue.

See more photos on the Facebook page of the Pahrump Valley Times.