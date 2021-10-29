Car strikes pillar at CVS Pharmacy

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No serious injuries were reported after an elderly woman crashed into a decorative column at the entrance of CVS on Highway 160, just after 11:30 a.m., on Thursday Oct. 21. Both the late model Chevy Sonic and the column sustained significant damage.

No serious injuries were reported after an elderly woman crashed into a decorative column at the entrance of CVS on Highway 160, just after 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 21. Both the late model Chevy Sonic and the column sustained significant damage. A building inspector was summoned to survey the structural integrity of the CVS store and determined the building was safe. Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the exact cause of the collision.

