CARES Act brings almost $400,000 to arts groups

Staff Report
July 16, 2020 - 2:59 pm
 

The Nevada Arts Council has issued $392,250 in federal funds to 79 arts organizations through the CARES Act, in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, based on each group’s total annual revenue.

“The Nevada Arts Council is honored to be able to provide operational relief support to Nevada’s nonprofit arts organizations through these CARES Act funds,” said Tony Manfredi, executive director of the Nevada Arts Council. “As of July 6, 96% of these organizations have had to cancel events, they have experienced a loss in attendance of 676,627 patrons and have seen a total financial loss of $4,733,292.

“These funds come at a time when these organizations need it most and will allow the creativity, innovation and inspiration of the arts community to continue to uplift us while contributing to the economic stability of our state.”

Among the recipients is Artown, the month-long festival currently happening in Reno.

“The benefit to us and all of the arts organizations is tremendous,” Artown Executive Director Beth MacMillan said. “We’ve all had to pivot. We’re all getting creative with how we’re moving forward.”

CARES Act funds were awarded to nonprofit organizations throughout the state, including the Western Folklife Center in Elko, the Neon Museum in Las Vegas and the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival in Incline Village.

As part of the $2 trillion federal CARES Act passed in March by Congress, $75 million was allocated to the National Endowment of the Arts to assist arts and cultural organizations. Of that $75 million, 40 percent was divided nationally among state arts agencies for distribution within those states.

In total, the Nevada Arts Council received $442,000 of those funds. Approximately $49,750 will be utilized by the council.

THE LATEST
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A sign welcomes motorists to rural Nye County as shown in thi ...
Nye County designated disaster due to drought
Staff Report

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has notified Gov. Steve Sisolak that Nye County has been designated as a primary natural disaster area due to a recent drought.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The social-distanced meeting had only two ...
Former member rejoins Beatty advisory board
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Pending approval by the Board of County Commissioners, former Beatty Town Advisory Board member Kelly Carroll will be rejoining the board to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Rob Shirley. At their July 13 meeting, the board voted to forward his name to the BoCC for approval.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Trellising your vining fruits and vegetables ...
IN SEASON: Growing a dog friendly vegetable garden
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Our furry companions love our gardens as much and maybe more than we do. Every morning when I am heading out to complete my garden chores, our dog is waiting by the door to join me, along with one of our cats. While I am working, they poke about and lounge in the sun.

Thinkstock This week, the eSchool+ initiative, led by Johns Hopkins University, which is renow ...
Analysis praises Nevada’s plans to reopen schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education’s Path Forward Framework for a Safe, Efficient and Equitable Return to School Buildings has been recognized for its holistic approach to supporting preparations for the 2020-21 school year.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file Last year the BLM spent nearly $50 million to care for unadopted ...
Two decisions back agency’s plans to manage populations
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management recently received two favorable decisions from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that support the agency’s ongoing efforts to address a growing overpopulation of wild horses and burros on public lands.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Corey Osterman
Suspect fleeing accident located from plane
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to capture a fleeing suspect with the help of a sharp-eyed aircraft pilot.