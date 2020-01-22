CASA Crab Fest tickets selling fast

Those who love to devour delectable fresh crab while supporting a valuable local nonprofit will want to move quickly, because Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates will be hosting its 9th Annual Crab Fest fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from 2019 shows the trays upon trays of freshly flown in crab that were prepared for the large crowd at the 8th Annual Crab Fest. This year's event is set for Saturday, Feb. 15.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times CASA's Crab Fest is a hugely popular annual event that regularly sells out. Those who wish to attend should buy their tickets as soon as they can before they run out.

There may still be three entire weeks until the event but anyone wishing to attend will need to snap up their tickets as soon as possible, before the deadline to reserve tickets or the event sells out.

“I am excited to announce that Pioneer Territory CASA’s 9th Annual Crabfest looks to be a huge ‘Crabby’ success! In 10 days, we have sold 125 tickets!” CASA Executive Director Kathie McKenna said with obviously enthusiasm and delight. “It is hard not to buy a ticket for ‘all-you-can-eat’ Dungeness crab that is flown in from Oregon the night before.”

While the feast may be a huge focus of the night, Crab Fest will include a lot more than just a hot, tasty meal. The event will include a live auction as well, with infamous professional auctioneers Ski Censke and Ron Gipson donating their time to help raise as much money as possible for the CASA organization.

The duo is known for their hilarious approach to auctioneering, regularly leaving the audience in stitches with laughter as they coax, cajole, entice auction participants into ever higher bids. Together, they will be auctioning off items such as an 8-foot by 10-foot ProShed donated by ProShed, several beauty enhancement treatments from Aesthetic Enhancements to include Botox, hormone optimization and BBL Laser treatments and a one-week vacation in luxurious Pacifica Resorts in Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo, to list just a few.

“And we will also have our notorious ‘Crab Net’ with wonderful gift certificates from the area that will be raffled off and Pick-A-Prizes as well,” McKenna detailed. “So much fun you won’t want to miss it.”

McKenna reminded the community that there will be absolutely no tickets sold at the door the evening of the event, because the crab must be ordered in advance so it can be flown in fresh a day prior to Crab Fest.

The main purpose behind the annual Crab Fest event is to generate funding that in turn supports CASA’s operations. The goal of the nonprofit organization is to recruit, train and support volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates, who provide a voice for children in the foster care system. The ultimate mission is to, “…ensure every abused or neglected child in the area can be safe, have a permanent home and have the opportunity to thrive.”

“If you visit our website, please visit our volunteer page as you can sign up to learn more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate for foster children in the court system as our next training class starts in March,” McKenna said in conclusion. “Hope to see all of you there!”

The 9th Annual Crab Fest will take place at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 inside the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road in Pahrump. Tickets are $65 per person. Contact the CASA office at 775-505-2272 (CASA), email kathie@ptcasanv.org or visit www.ptcasanv.org for ticket information.

