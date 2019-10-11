47°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

CDC awards funds aimed at stopping to drug overdoses, deaths

Staff Report
October 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

As the drug overdose crisis evolves and becomes more complex, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is providing $301 million in new Overdose Data to Action funds to states and jurisdictions.

The announcement was made last month in a news release providing details.

Funded programs will yield information crucial to a better understanding of why, and among whom, overdoses and deaths are taking place.

CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will rapidly use that information to enhance prevention and response efforts across the country.

The CDC and HHS efforts are part of an all-of-government effort to end America’s complex and evolving overdose epidemic.

While this epidemic is far from over, there are encouraging signs of progress.

“Our country is seeing the first drop in overdose deaths in more than two decades, more Americans are getting treatment for addiction, and lives are being saved,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

“At the same time, we are still far from declaring victory. We will continue executing on the department’s five-point strategy for combating the opioid crisis, and laying the foundation for a health care system where every American can access the mental health care they need.”

HHS, CDC strategy to fight opioid overdoses

The funds, which will support the work of 47 states, Washington D.C, two territories, and 16 counties and cities, are part of the Department of Health and Human Services’ five-point effortto help combat the opioid overdose epidemic resulting from America’s drug crisis.

Over three years, recipients will gather and rapidly report data that includes the substances, circumstances, and locations leading to overdoses and deaths, as well as demographic data such as age, race, and gender.

In addition, recipients of these new funds will work to strengthen prescription drug monitoring programs, improve state-local integration, establish links to care, and better support health care providers and health systems.

“Strengthening our nation’s public health infrastructure is essential to capturing the predictive data needed to prevent drug overdose deaths and their devastating effects on families,” said Dr. Robert R. Redfield. “We are committed to supporting our partners and communities, ensuring they have the tools needed to bring the opioid and drug use disorder epidemic to an end in America.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Judy Strait of Strait Art Gallery had a large number of artw ...
Arts, humanities celebrated in Nevada
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed October as Arts and Humanities Month in Nevada.

 
Nye solar plant could be facing a crisis
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The future of the Crescent Dunes solar project, near Tonopah, may be uncertain.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County has approved cyber vulnerability testing at the r ...
Nye County systems to undergo cyber vulnerability testing
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The subject of cybersecurity had Nye County commissioners at odds with one another during the most recent commission meeting, with three voting in favor of approving free cyber vulnerability assessments and the remaining two set against the move, citing concerns that the action could possibly result in future expenses.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The pumpkin patch is always a big draw for those attending t ...
10th Annual Pumpkin Days set for next weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Halloween is less than three weeks away and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program is getting into the holiday spirit with its annual Pumpkin Days event, scheduled to take place Oct. 18-20 at Ian Deutch Memorial Park.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal The agreements will fund projects to combat impaired dri ...
Highway safety efforts get federal funding
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this month announced $1.8 million in funding – with eligibility for up to $6.4 million in the future – to provide critical support for five non-governmental partner organizations to enhance safety on the nation’s highways.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Deborah Huff and Metropolit ...
Nevada ranks high among the ‘booziest brunching’ states
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada saw 35 fatal crashes involving impaired drivers during brunch hours over the five-year period, with four in 2013 increasing to 12 in 2017.

Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Review Journal The Nevada Highway Patrol Nevada acquired a grant fr ...
NHP receives grant for traffic safety campaigns
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Highway Patrol has received a financial shot in the arm, courtesy of the Nevada Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.

Facebook via Review-Journal The combined bids from the sale brought in $70,526, which will be d ...
BLM Nevada oil and gas lease sale nets $70,526
Staff Report

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management recently announced that its quarterly oil and gas lease sale in Nevada resulted in competitive bids for 19,051.53 acres.