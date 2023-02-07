42°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Cell phone signal was key to rescue of 2 hikers at Death Valley

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 7, 2023 - 12:18 pm
 
National Park Service A group of hikers are seen along Telescope Peak Trail in Death Valley Nat ...
National Park Service A group of hikers are seen along Telescope Peak Trail in Death Valley National Park where two people were recently rescued.

DEATH VALLEY, CALIF. — A reliable cell phone signal may have meant the difference between life and death for two individuals hiking in a remote area of Death Valley National Park this month.

According to a National Park Service news release, the unidentified hikers were rescued by way of helicopter from Telescope Peak Trail on Feb. 1, after sliding downhill in freezing and icy conditions.

The trail is located near the Mahogany Flat Campground.

In spite of wearing crampons, the two men slipped off the trail when crossing a steep, icy drainage area less than two miles from the trailhead.

A crampon is a traction device that is attached to footwear to improve mobility on snow and ice during ice climbing.

Aside from ice climbing, crampons are also used for secure travel on snow and ice such as crossing glaciers, snow fields and ice fields, as well as ascending snow slopes and scaling ice-covered rock.

“The hikers were not able maintain their footing or climb back up to the trail, in spite of having crampons, trekking poles, and a 200-foot rope,” the release stated. “One of the hikers used a cell phone to call park rangers to request assistance around 10:30 a.m. Due to the steep terrain and icy conditions, park rangers requested assistance from California Highway Patrol’s H-80 helicopter, where the hikers were rescued at roughly 3:50 p.m.”

Fortunately, neither hiker was injured, according to park service officials.

The release did not indicate where the hikers were from.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The GriefShare chapter at Central Valley Baptist Church will ...
Here’s where to turn to when grief becomes too much
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nearly every person will experience the loss of someone they know and love but the manner in which each individual deals with such events can vary vastly. GriefShare is there to help.

New parents can find help at this diaper bank ‘pop-up’ event
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Salvation Army is holding a freediaper bank pop-up event for area parents at its service center, 40 Dahlia St. from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 10. No registration is required.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., joined city of Henderson officials to highlight the $ ...
Cortez Masto takes aim at egg prices, price gouging
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s average price for a carton of eggs has surged to $6.07 at the end of 2022, while the national average is $4.25, according to Catherine Cortez Masto’s letter.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A hot air balloon hovers over Nature Health Farms while a tr ...
ICYMI: See the animals at the Nature Health Farms ‘fun’draiser
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nature Health Farms was the venue for plenty of amusement this past Saturday, with a bevy of activities and entertainment taking place during the farm’s 3rd Annual “Fun”draiser.