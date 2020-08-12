86°F
Census takers begin making home visits

Staff Report
August 12, 2020 - 2:18 pm
 

Census takers in Nevada on Monday began tracking households that have not yet responded to the 2020 census.

The current self-response rate in Nevada is 62.3%. The Census Bureau will have to visit the remaining addresses to collect responses in person.

Households can respond now by completing and mailing the paper questionnaire they received, responding online at 2020census.gov/es or by phone. Households can respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find help in many more languages. They will not need to visit those responding households to obtain their response to the census.

Census takers will follow local public health guidelines when visiting. If the use of masks is required in the area, the census takers will use them. Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidelines before beginning their work in the neighborhoods.

Census takers from local communities are hired. All census takers speak English and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the language of the head of the household, the household can request a new visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help them identify the home language.

If no one is in the home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a visiting notice with information on how to respond online, by phone, or by mail. People are encouraged to cooperate with the census takers and to ensure that everyone who was living in their household on April 1, 2020 is counted.

Census takers can be identified by a valid government identification card with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date on the identification card. To confirm the identity of a census taker, the public can contact their regional census center to speak with a representative from the Census Bureau.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a population census be conducted every 10 years. The goal of the 2020 census is to count everyone living in the United States on April 1, 2020. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and report how state, local and federal legislators will allocate billions of dollars in federal funding annually for the next several years.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) This bipartisa ...
Ford urges Congress to add aid for senior fraud victims
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday joined more than 40 other attorneys general in urging the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to include Edith’s Bill in COVID-19 relief legislation.

University of Nevada, Extension Wednesday’s town hall will focus on resources available to h ...
Extension focuses this week on loan resources, streaming
Staff Report

University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall and a webinar this week to help inform small business owners of resources available to them and how using streaming video can help them to market their businesses.

Getty Images Nonpoint source water pollution occurs when rain, snowmelt and irrigation water fl ...
Federal funds available to stop nonpoint source pollution
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Water Quality Planning has approximately $1 million in federal funding available to provide grant assistance for projects that prevent or control nonpoint source water pollution, the leading cause of water quality impairment in Nevada.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
All Pahrump businesses visited complying with safety measures
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

None of the 38 businesses in Pahrump were found to be out of compliance with workplace health and safety measures implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while two out of five in Beatty were not in compliance.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The Nevada Division of Forestry will be ...
Scientists say rare buckwheat strain in danger of extinction
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tiehm’s buckwheat, a desert wildflower that grows in the small area of the Silver Peak Range in Esmeralda County and nowhere else in the world, is under threat from lithium mining, according to nearly 100 scientists who recently signed a letter urging Nevada officials to protect the rare species.

Getty Images Since July 26, there are 33 states with a positive test rate of more than 5%, und ...
Nursing homes in Nevada show high positivity rates
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Using data from Johns Hopkins University, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living compiled a state-by-state breakdown of the positive COVID-19 test rate and number of nursing homes in those states, as well as data on the current supply of personal protective equipment in those nursing homes.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
New unemployment claims fall 25.4% across Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 13,727 for the week ending Aug. 1, down 4,663 claims or 25.4% compared to last week’s total of 18,390 claims. This is the first decline in weekly initial claims since the week ending June 20.