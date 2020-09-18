Cherry Bombs bring rock and roll to Rhyolite ruins

“You need to get out to Rhyolite,” came the tip Saturday, Sept. 12, “and bring your camera.” Unfortunately, though, by the time I got there, the action was over.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The rock and roll dance troupe Cherry Bombs donned their traveling togs to film a brief clip on a dirt road near Beatty after wrapping up a shoot in Rhyolite Sept. 12.

The cause of excitement was the filming of a promotional video clip by the female rock and roll performance troupe, the Cherry Bombs.

According to manager Darrell Clulow, of Southwest Artist Group, they were filming part of a teaser trailer for their upcoming live show “Red Velvet,” which is set to hit the road when live entertainment is allowed to resume around the world.

Clulow says the group’s founder, former NFL cheerleader Alicia “Dove” Taylor, chose Rhyolite because its Nevada history and because the ruins fit perfectly into the theme of “Red Velvet,” which is described as “a story of karma wrapped in temptation, action, and danger around every corner.”

Taylor started Cherry Bombs in 2013. Their first performances were in large motorcycle rallies, such as Sturgis and Daytona. They have performed and toured with rock groups, Buckcherry and Stone Sour, and have been featured in various rock festivals, including Rock USA, Rebel Rock, and Sonic Temple in the U.S., Knotfest in Mexico City, and Storm the Arena in Paris, France.

The troupe can be seen on YouTube, and other online outlets, where they have started a behind-the-scenes documentary series titled “Girl Gang.”

Their online promo defines Cherry Bombs acts as “daredevil arts with feminine power, fearless and dynamic performances featuring dance, fire, aerial, grinding, stilt walking, and so much more.” Taylor once described them by saying, “Take a little bit of the Pussycat Dolls, mix it with a little bit of Cirque du Soleil, and throw in a ton of rock and roll.”

Unlike some of those who have filmed in Rhyolite without permits and who have left messes and destruction behind, the Cherry Bombs acquired a filming permit from the BLM, which had personnel on hand to monitor, and they left the ghost town as they found it.

Before leaving the area, they filmed a few seconds for another project on a dirt road between Rhyolite and Beatty.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.