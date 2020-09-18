95°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Cherry Bombs bring rock and roll to Rhyolite ruins

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 18, 2020 - 8:49 am
 

“You need to get out to Rhyolite,” came the tip Saturday, Sept. 12, “and bring your camera.” Unfortunately, though, by the time I got there, the action was over.

The cause of excitement was the filming of a promotional video clip by the female rock and roll performance troupe, the Cherry Bombs.

According to manager Darrell Clulow, of Southwest Artist Group, they were filming part of a teaser trailer for their upcoming live show “Red Velvet,” which is set to hit the road when live entertainment is allowed to resume around the world.

Clulow says the group’s founder, former NFL cheerleader Alicia “Dove” Taylor, chose Rhyolite because its Nevada history and because the ruins fit perfectly into the theme of “Red Velvet,” which is described as “a story of karma wrapped in temptation, action, and danger around every corner.”

Taylor started Cherry Bombs in 2013. Their first performances were in large motorcycle rallies, such as Sturgis and Daytona. They have performed and toured with rock groups, Buckcherry and Stone Sour, and have been featured in various rock festivals, including Rock USA, Rebel Rock, and Sonic Temple in the U.S., Knotfest in Mexico City, and Storm the Arena in Paris, France.

The troupe can be seen on YouTube, and other online outlets, where they have started a behind-the-scenes documentary series titled “Girl Gang.”

Their online promo defines Cherry Bombs acts as “daredevil arts with feminine power, fearless and dynamic performances featuring dance, fire, aerial, grinding, stilt walking, and so much more.” Taylor once described them by saying, “Take a little bit of the Pussycat Dolls, mix it with a little bit of Cirque du Soleil, and throw in a ton of rock and roll.”

Unlike some of those who have filmed in Rhyolite without permits and who have left messes and destruction behind, the Cherry Bombs acquired a filming permit from the BLM, which had personnel on hand to monitor, and they left the ghost town as they found it.

Before leaving the area, they filmed a few seconds for another project on a dirt road between Rhyolite and Beatty.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Oct. 21, 2019, file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures whil ...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at the age of 87
The Associated Press

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications from cancer, the Supreme Court announced.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., ...
Searchers find deceased hiker in Death Valley
Staff Report

A team of Death Valley National Park rangers and an Inyo County sheriff deputy located a deceased hiker on the morning of Sept. 7 roughly a mile from the Zabriskie Point trailhead.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Cage and Peek reported 461 hospitalized COVID-19 patients a ...
Nevada reports 501 new cases of COVID-19
Staff Report

Nevada reported 501 new cases of COVID-19, COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced Friday at their daily teleconference with the media.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Car No. 5 bears the Dusty Strong logo honoring Dusty Park alo ...
Hundreds remember Dusty Park at Pahrump Valley Speedway
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was billed as a Celebration of Life for Dusty Park, and much of the afternoon felt like a celebration. There was laughter and sharing stories among the several hundred people who gathered Sunday at Pahrump Valley Speedway to remember him.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), is seeking vol ...
Local RSVP program still active despite COVID-19
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in Pahrump is looking for a few good men and women to help provide services to area seniors.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) In Nevada, sui ...
Attorneys general enlisted in fight against youth suicide
Staff Report

Forty attorneys general across the nation, including Nevada’s Aaron Ford, are working with the Jason Foundation as ambassadors to address the public health issue of youth and young adult suicide.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted onto Highw ...
Highway 160 southbound closed by morning crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 160 and 372, just before 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
Nevada unemployment dips below worst rate of Great Recession
Staff Report

Jobs in Nevada increased by 0.5% in August compared to 1.0% nationally according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s August 2020 economic report.

Nevada Department of Transportation Construction started Sept. 15, with work occurring from 6 ...
Work begins on 32 miles of US 95, north of Beatty
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that work began this week on a $17.1 million, 32-mile upgrade of U.S. Highway 95 between mile markers 72 and 104, or roughly from 12 miles north of Beatty to four miles south of the Nye/Esmeralda county line.