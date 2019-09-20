Circus delights crowd in Pahrump
Upward of 200 area residents took in the sights and sounds of the Jordan World Circus at McCullough Arena in Pahrump Sept. 14.
On its social media page, Jordan World Circus is billed as one of North America’s premier traveling three-ring circuses, owned and produced by Jody and Melanie Jordan of Las Vegas.
During Saturday’s performance in Pahrump, attendees were treated to aerial performers, quick-change artists, and an act featuring tigers.
While standing in line waiting to purchase popcorn and snowcones, Taylor Richards, of San Diego, California said he decided to take his family to the event to enjoy the acts, as he did years ago.
The Richards were traveling through Pahrump after visiting Death Valley.
“When I was a kid, my parents took me to circuses when they came to town,” he recalled. “I just remember being amazed by the trapeze artists and the elephant acts. I just wanted to share that same experience with my wife and two sons.”
Aside from merely watching the various acts, the circus also allowed children to get in on the action by way of elephant and pony rides.
After performances in Elko and Ely, Nevada earlier this week, the next stop for the Jordan World Circus is scheduled tonight, Sept. 20, in Hurricane, Utah.
Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes