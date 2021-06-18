88°F
Circus to stop in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
June 18, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cirque Legacy was born out of the multi-generational tradition of the circus, while supporting community organizations and partnering with non-profit organizations to create a positive impact in the community, according to owner/performer Daniel Perez.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cirque Legacy opens tonight at Petrack Park and will run though June 28. Show times are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday. During the week, there will be one show beginning at 8 p.m.

The huge red big top tent installed in the middle of Petrack Park can only mean one thing.

There’s a circus in town.

Based in Las Vegas, Cirque Legacy travels the Southwest hosting family-friendly entertainment, according to owner Daniel Perez.

“We have aerialists, jugglers, hand balancers and foot jugglers,” he said. “It’s a total family-friendly show. This is the biggest circus that’s ever been in Pahrump, and it’s our first time coming to Pahrump. I always work in California, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.”

The show, according to Perez, opens tonight and will run though June 28.

“I hope we get a lot of people under the big tent this weekend and next week, so people can enjoy something a little different,” he said. “The showtimes are 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday. During the week we’ll have one show starting at 8 p.m.”

Perez also noted that his circus will not have animal acts, due in part to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, (PETA) organization.

“I really don’t like to have animals in the show because I think it’s better to have just performers,” he said. “The shows will run about an hour and a half, to an hour and forty-five minutes. We also have a 15-to-20-minute intermission so people can buy popcorn, drinks and even toys from the concession stand.”

As a performer in his own right, Perez worked in Las Vegas before moving on and running his own circus for the past 11 years.

“I used to work in the theaters but now I just like the big tent, so it’s like I have my own theater now,” he said with a laugh.

For ticket information visit www.eventbrite.com or www.thecirquelegacy.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at the site with special VIP priced seating, along with veteran and senior citizen discounts.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

