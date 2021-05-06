86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Citing current efforts, Rosen opposes ‘vaccine passports’

By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 6, 2021 - 11:40 am
 
Updated May 6, 2021 - 12:11 pm
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., stated her opposition on ...
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., stated her opposition on Tuesday to vaccine passports for local events. Rosen cited successes in the Las Vegas casino industry, increased vaccination rates and mitigation efforts as an alternative.

Sen. Jacky Rosen said Tuesday she does not support requiring vaccine passports for local events, pointing to recent successes in the Las Vegas casino industry, continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts and improving vaccination rates as alternative means to promote safety.

“I think that our businesses are quite capable and willing to help to do everything they can to bring people back inside,” Rosen said at a news conference following a tour of the New York-New York resort and T-Mobile Arena with MGM Resorts International executives.

Rosen, who was recently named chair of a subcommittee on tourism, trade and export promotion within the Senate’s Commerce Committee, said businesses and the state must continue to have a robust testing and tracing program to ensure that, if people are not getting vaccinated, there are not further outbreaks and loss of life. However, this must be balanced with the state’s tourism-based economic livelihood, she said.

“We’re going to have to find a good way to compromise and protect everyone,” Rosen said. “I’m not sure a passport is the way to go forward. I think that we can do a lot of other things to build consumer confidence to reconvene.”

John Flynn, vice president of administration at MGM, added the state is nearing the 60 percent vaccination commencement threshold needed for casinos to resume 100 percent occupancy. As of Tuesday, about 46 percent of the population has had at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose, per state records.

MGM offers rapid testing and vaccine passport technology as an option for groups hosting conventions, but it is not mandated.

While President Joe Biden’s administration decided against a vaccine passport requirement last month, the European Union, Canada and private companies in the U.S. continue to weigh the option as a travel or convention entry requirement.

Fellow Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who took a similar tour of the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, also does not support the idea of vaccine passports, spokesman Josh Marcus-Blank told the Review Journal on Tuesday.

Rosen noted the Vegas Golden Knights were recently approved for 50 percent capacity for the rest of the National Hockey League season, up from just 15 percent in March.

As they surveyed the empty arena — with half of the seats marked in red for distancing purposes — T-Mobile Arena Vice President and General Manager told Rosen that greater capacity meant more Nevadans returning to work.

“Getting people back to work is the most important thing you can do,” Rosen replied.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
See those lights in the sky? More could be coming.
By Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sky watchers got their fill of objects in the sky after the launch of dozens of communications satellites Tuesday.

Joe Biden. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Biden plan could mean 83K jobs in Silver State, researcher says
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 80,000 child care and prekindergarten jobs could be created in Nevada if President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan comes to fruition, new research shows.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Flag pictured being flown at half-staff at Ian Deutch Memori ...
Flags ordered half-staff in honor of law enforcement memorial ceremony
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. and Nevada state flags to half-staff at the state capitol and state public buildings and grounds beginning Thursday until sunset in honor of the 2021 Nevada Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
Several shots fired in local neighborhood
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The sounds of gunfire and loud music led to the arrest of a Pahrump man on Sunday, May 2.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of drivers and passengers lined up along Floyd Street ...
Live chat added to state vaccine website
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The state Division of Public and Behavioral Health and Immunize Nevada have partnered to bring users of Nevada’s vaccine portal a live chat option.

Nevada Department of Transportation Road work planned in Nye County will affect both the north ...
Delays expected on US 95, near Highway 160
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Motorists heading through the area of U.S. Highway 95, just south of Highway 160, should expect delays up to 30 minutes on Tuesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Zipper and the Ring of Fire, courtesy of Paradise Amusem ...
Balloon festival returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Numerous families and individuals turned out for the four-day Pahrump Balloon Festival.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An illegal 40-acre marijuana grow operation was recently di ...
Marijuana grow site discovered in Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The discovery of a marijuana grow site in Death Valley National Park has led to the temporary closure of a remote, rarely visited section of the park.