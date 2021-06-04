86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Comments sought on NASA request to withdraw Nye land

Staff Report
June 4, 2021 - 12:43 am
 
Getty Images NASA has requested a 20-year withdrawal and reservation of land in Nye County app ...
Getty Images NASA has requested a 20-year withdrawal and reservation of land in Nye County approximately 80 miles northeast of Tonopah.

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking comment on National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s application for withdrawal of 22,995 acres for use on satellite calibration activities, which would segregate the lands for up to two years while the withdrawal package is being processed.

The segregation was also announced in a Federal Register notice published April 29.

NASA has requested a 20-year withdrawal and reservation of land in Nye County approximately 80 miles northeast of Tonopah. Railroad Valley is one of the Central Nevada desert basins in the Tonopah Basin and is approximately 80 miles north to south and up to 20 miles wide, with some southern areas running southwest to northeast.

The requested withdrawal consists of 36 640-acre sections aggregating 22,995.05 acres.

Although NASA has requested the withdrawal of all these acres, the agency expects to select among alternatives, with the result that, should the Interior Department issue a public land order, only a subset of these acres would be withdrawn.

Publication of this notice segregates the lands for up to two years from all forms of appropriation or other disposition while the application is being processed.

All comments should be sent to the BLM Nevada State Office, 1340 Financial Boulevard., Reno, NV 89502; faxed to 775-861-6606; or sent by email to blm_nv_so_nasafrncomments@blm.gov.

The BLM will not consider comments received via telephone calls. Comments must be received by July 28 and should include “NASA withdrawal” in the subject line.

Before including an address, phone number, email or other personal identifying information, be aware that the entire comment – including personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask in the comments to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, BLM cannot guarantee that it will be able to do so.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artist Polo Parra poses in front of the m ...
Mural added to Beatty VFW Memory Garden
By Richard Stephens Special to the Times-Bonanza

The latest addition to the Beatty VFW Memory Garden is a patriotic mural by Las Vegas artist Polo Parra.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo of Little Finland, a rock formation in a remote ...
BLM, Travel Nevada kick off photo contest
Staff Report

The 2021 Bureau of Land Management Nevada photo contest is underway in partnership with Travel Nevada, and BLM Nevada will be accepting submissions for its annual photo contest now through Sept. 15.

Mat Roy Thompson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Scotty's Castle looking from ...
Scott’s Castle photo library released
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The National Park Service has posted nearly 600 historic photos of Scotty’s Castle online.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Carson Grigory, 7, shows the form that made him the ...
Kids test mucking, nail driving skills
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

It was a bit difficult to tell just by talking to him that Josh Reid had competed Sunday at the Nevada State Junior Mining Championships.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis sai ...
Parents urged to schedule students’ vaccinations now
Staff Report

Parents often make appointments for their children’s back-to-school vaccines in July or August, but with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine now available to those 12 years and older, the Nevada State Immunization Program encourages families to schedule their children‘s vaccination appointments now.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Pictured is a screenshot of a garbage truck fire that occurred on ...
Truck takes heavy damage in blaze
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Mechanical failure appears to be the cause of a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck fire which broke Wednesday afternoon June 2, at the intersection of Florida Street and Blagg Road.

Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 1 ...
These bills failed in the 2021 Legislature session
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than half of all bills and resolutions introduced in the 2021 Legislature failed to pass. Here’s a few of them.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office and Nevada Highway Patrol a ...
Motorcyclist dies in crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a motorcyclist discovered along Bell Vista Road near the shooting range on Thursday June 3.