Commission rules Pahrump home a ‘public nuisance’

Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
April 6, 2022 - 1:04 pm
 
Sixteen neighbors who live near the property at 1130 China Street in Pahrump sent a letter to the county in February outlining the conditions which existed at the home which they labeled a “feed lot." Nye County commissioners ruled it a "nuisance" on Tuesday and are requiring the property owner to address issues there. (Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times)

After hearing testimony from neighbors on Tuesday about the conditions of a home in the Calvada Estates area of Pahrump, the Nye County Board of Commissioners ruled the property a nuisance.

Sixteen neighbors who live near the property at 1130 China Street in Pahrump sent a letter to the county in February outlining the conditions which existed at the home which they labeled a “feed lot.”

Laurie Wilson testified that the 1-¼ acre residential property housed 30-50 cows, pigs, goats, chickens and other animals. She made reference to a Craigslist ad which advertised meat for sale from the property. She spoke of animal bones around the property’s edge, a refrigerated truck parked by the property, 15-feet-high piles of feces and the foul odor permeating the neighborhood from it. She also noted an increase in the number of flies, rodents and ravens because of the animals on the property.

Several neighbors complained that because of the odor and pest infestation, they could not “enjoy their property.”

Neighbor James Hatch said he was putting his house up for sale because he couldn’t stand to go out to his backyard.

Water pollution was also a concern for the nrighbors.

Tim Kelly, who has tested wells in Colorado, said that as little as 10 gallons of nitrates in 1 million gallons of water could cause medical problems. And Reginal Knight pointed out that seepage into the ground could affect not only the local wells, but the entire town’s aquifer.

Angel Cano, the property owner, testified through an interpreter that he “needed some time to fix things around the house” and listed having the well tested and bringing in professional pest control to handle the flies. He stated that the 15-foot pile was dirt and trees — not feces — and that the refrigerated truck was not his. When questioned about the Craigslist ad, he said that his son had placed the ad without his knowledge.

Commissioner Donna Cox asked if he had ever sold meat on his property.

Cano answered “No.”

County Planning Director Brett Waggoner says the property is not zoned for commercial but that butchering an animal for family use there is permitted under ordinances.

Several people commented publicly to commissioners on Tuesday. Some expressed concerns about the pests and the possible water pollution while others felt that Cano seemed willing to address his neighbors’ concerns.

John Fastneck observed that Pahrump was not as rural as it once was and that “the only constant is change.”

Commissioner Leo Blundo moved to accept Nye County Resolution No. 2022-07: A Resolution Finding Nuisance Conditions Do Exist and added several conditions: that the owner abate the nuisance in 90 days, that a professional be brought in to treat the rodent and fly problem, that the manure and feces be cleared and cleaned and that the well be tested by an independent evaluator.

The resolution passed 5-0.

Concerns about zoning and animal welfare are separate issues and can be brought up at a later time.

