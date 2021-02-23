Commission to study water adjudication to be considered

The Nevada Supreme Court will hold a public hearing in early March to consider a commission to study the adjudication of water law cases in Nevada courts.

Rachel Aston/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The state’s Supreme Court will host the public hearing on March 3 at 3 p.m. and will be available at the court’s website: www.nvcourts.gov/supreme

A petition was filed by Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice James Hardesty to consider the creation of the commission.

Those interested in participating in the hearing can head to bluejeans.com. Once there, click on “join meeting,” and enter the meeting ID: 479 664 551 and then enter participant code 1351. Participants can also call in at 408-419-1715 and enter the code and participant number on their phone’s keypad.

View and download the order on the Nevada Supreme Court’s website at: https://nvcourts.gov/Supreme/Decisions/Administrative_Orders/

The Nevada Supreme Court holds seven justices elected to six-year terms, with one of those being the chief justice. The court reviews and rules on appeals from District Court cases in Nevada.