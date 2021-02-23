56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Commission to study water adjudication to be considered

By Jeffery Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
February 23, 2021 - 12:33 pm
 
Rachel Aston/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The state’s Supreme Court will host the publ ...
Rachel Aston/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The state’s Supreme Court will host the public hearing on March 3 at 3 p.m. and will be available at the court’s website: www.nvcourts.gov/supreme

The Nevada Supreme Court will hold a public hearing in early March to consider a commission to study the adjudication of water law cases in Nevada courts.

A petition was filed by Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice James Hardesty to consider the creation of the commission.

The state’s Supreme Court will host the public hearing on March 3 at 3 p.m. and will be available at the court’s website: www.nvcourts.gov/supreme

Those interested in participating in the hearing can head to bluejeans.com. Once there, click on “join meeting,” and enter the meeting ID: 479 664 551 and then enter participant code 1351. Participants can also call in at 408-419-1715 and enter the code and participant number on their phone’s keypad.

View and download the order on the Nevada Supreme Court’s website at: https://nvcourts.gov/Supreme/Decisions/Administrative_Orders/

The Nevada Supreme Court holds seven justices elected to six-year terms, with one of those being the chief justice. The court reviews and rules on appeals from District Court cases in Nevada.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Light traffic seen on Interstate 15 in the Resort Corridor on May 14, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Veg ...
Nevada drivers sue insurance companies over pandemic rates
By David Ferrara Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Class-action lawsuits filed Tuesday accuse auto insurance companies of failing to reduce premiums sufficiently for Nevada policyholders during the pandemic.

Wells Fargo Yanus Nelson, regional bank president for Wells Fargo in Nevada.
Time for Pahrump small businesses to plan for the Coronavirus recovery
By Yanus Nelson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When things are changing as rapidly as they are in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, considering the “long run” can seem very difficult to do for Pahrump small business owners. However, by looking at some common operational considerations and thinking through their impact, businesses can appropriately evaluate and make decisions that can be genuinely beneficial down the road.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kemah Siverand (34) warms up near cornerback Dylan Mabin (37) duri ...
Raiders defensive back arrested, accused of street racing
By Vincent Bonsignore / RJ

Yakemah Siverand was signed by the Raiders to a reserve future contract on Jan. 5. He joined the Raiders last Oct. 27 after being signed to the practice squad

People wait in line at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles at 8250 W. Flamingo Road, on Mon ...
DMV, NDOT warn of texting scam
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

State officials are warning residents of a scam involving the Nevada Departments of Motor Vehicles and Transportation.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers recei ...
County outlines procedure for COVID-19 vaccinations
Staff Report

Nye County on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19, with nine in Pahrump, three in Smoky Valley and one each in Amargosa Valley and Tonopah.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authori ...
Economic Development Strategy survey for Nye and Esmeralda open til Feb. 24
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is little doubt about the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on local economies, all across the globe as well as right here in Nevada, and with this in mind, Nye and Esmeralda counties are in the process of updating an important document that helps drive the direction each county takes in terms of its economic development.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times An increase of over 19% for garbage rates for people in Pah ...
Pahrump garbage rate increase re-approved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In December of last year, Nye County commissioners approved a rate increase request from Pahrump Valley Disposal and the cost of garbage collection in the Pahrump Valley was set to rise but just three weeks later, the board was forced to rescind that action due to a procedural error. Now, with proper procedure having been followed, the commission has re-approved that rate increase request and residents will see a 19.19% rise in their trash bill.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Development of Kellogg Park continues to move forward and th ...
Kellogg Park development continues in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For decades it was nothing more than a concept, a vision for the future, but since 2019, development of Kellogg Park on the south side of Pahrump has proceeded in earnest.

Getty Images Cat autonomous mining trucks have safely hauled more than 2 billion tonnes of mat ...
Study backs use of AHS at Rhyolite-Ridge project
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced a new study shows the viability of an autonomous haul system at the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Esmeralda County.

Getty Images Golden Entertainment is planning to implement new cashless gaming options to its p ...
Golden plans cashless gaming options
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc., the owner of several gaming operations, including in Pahrump, is bringing cashless gaming options to its casino properties with the initial rollout planned in Las Vegas.