88°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Commissioners make justice council appointment

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 23, 2021 - 8:50 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Clinton "C.J." Zens has been appointed to the Nevada Local ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Clinton "C.J." Zens has been appointed to the Nevada Local Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council as the representative for Nye County.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the Research Division of the Nevada Legislative ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by the Research Division of the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau, this photos shows some of the statistics that Nevada officials are hoping to change for the better as the state begins to address criminal justice reform.

In an effort to improve its criminal justice system, reduce recidivism and support successful reentry into society for those who have served their time, in August, the state of Nevada will be convening its very first meeting of the Nevada Local Justice Reinvestment Coordinating Council and the person representing the Nye County community has now been selected.

During its Tuesday, June 15 meeting, Nye County commissioners unanimously approved the appointment of area resident Clinton “C.J.” Zens, who comes to the position with an array of education and experience that will undoubtedly prove valuable over the next two years as he works with his fellow NLJRCC members to oversee and advocate for local initiatives aimed at reforming the way the state deals with persons who have committed crimes.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo opened the discussion that afternoon by noting that though he himself had expressed an interest in being appointed to the NLJRCC, he would like to nominate his fellow board member, Frank Carbone for the position. However, Carbone said he would have to decline that nomination, remarking, “I appreciate what commissioner Blundo has done but I believe that there is another individual on this list who is a hell of a lot more qualified than I am.”

Nye County Administrative Manager Samantha Tackett also noted that the state would prefer someone with a criminal justice or mental health treatment background. In addition, a formal application process was undertaken, so she said it would be best for the commission to select one of the two applicants who had responded.

Commissioner Bruce Jabbour then made the motion to appoint Zens to the council, with a second by Carbone.

Zens was present at the meeting to speak with commissioners and he was obviously pleased to have the support of the board.

“I am very passionate about this job. My background is most definitely in mental health, I have been in the mental health community in this town for the past nine years. I have been a resident of Pahrump for 19 years,” Zens stated. “I love our community, I love our town and I would love the opportunity to represent us on this board provided by the state… I will do my absolute best.”

As detailed in Zens’ application, he is the owner and operator of a mental and behavioral health company in Pahrump, Aspire Therapeutic Solutions, LLC. He has been the president of this company since 2017 and his job duties include case management and coordination of rehabilitative mental health treatment in an outpatient setting. His application explains that he works directly and indirectly with patients and is skilled in the diagnosis of a variety of mental health conditions, including Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Attention-deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, anxiety, depression, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and more.

Prior to becoming the president of Aspire Therapeutic Solutions, Zens worked at Open Arms Counseling from 2013 to 2016. Before this, Zens was also employed from 2011 to 2013 at Nevada Counseling Services/Nevada Behavioral Solutions. At both of those positions, he performed functions similar to those required by his current position.

Zens is doubly qualified for the appointment to the NLJRCC, as well. On top of his experience in the mental health industry, he also holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, which was his initial field of interest.

“I originally went to school to eventually become a lawyer and achieved my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2012 while concentrating on human services,” his application stated. “During my course study, we conducted a few different analyses of recidivism and how it affects the turnover of criminals in the nation. I believe my interest in the criminal justice field combined with my experience in mental health makes me a qualified candidate for the position…” Zens’ criminal justice degree was obtained from the Colorado Technical University in Colorado Springs, from which he also earned an associate degree in paralegal studies.

The only other application submitted for the position came from Daniel Griffith, a Las Vegas chiropractor, and CEO at Spring Mountain Medical.

The NLJRCC appointment is for a two-year term that will conclude in 2023.

Zens will be joining Clark County Deputy District Attorney Garrit Pruyt, Churchill County Court Services Director Brenda Ingram, Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, Clark County Chief Deputy Public Defender Julia Murray, Douglas County Deputy District Attorney Erik Levin, former Elko County Commissioner Demar Dahl, Esmeralda County Commissioner Tim Hipp, Eureka County Justice of the Peace Dorothy Rowley, Humboldt County Pretrial Services Program Manager Denni Byrd, Lander County Commissioner Art Clark III, Lincoln County District Attorney Dylan Frehner, Lyon County Commissioner Ken Gray, Mineral County Commissioner Curtis Schlepp, Pershing County District Attorney Bryce Shields, and White Pine County Deputy District Attorney McKinzie Hilton on the council. The appointments for Storey County and Washoe County had not been announced as of Monday.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
No injuries reported after head-on collision
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a head-on collision along Homestead Road just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning June 23.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a family enjoying a past Fourth ...
Parade entries, volunteers sought for Independence Day celebrations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is just a week and a half away and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is in the midst of preparing for the annual Fourth of July Parade, which the group is taking over for the first time this year, but that is not all that is in store for the group’s Independence Day celebrations.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Joel Oscarson, owner of Desert Pool Supply stocks supplies f ...
Local pool business opens as summer arrives
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Southern Nevada is in the midst of a heat wave, many local residents who own swimming pools are now preparing to dive headlong into the waters.

Screenshot The Nye County Commission voted to allow county staff and elected officials to forgo ...
Nye County updates staff mask policy
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After the county officially set its newest mask policy in May, members of the general public attending Nye County Commission meetings have, for the most part, been unmasked but for county staff, the requirement to wear a face mask had remained in place. That is, until last week, when commissioners took action to address the county’s internal mask policy and essentially removed the requirement without placing any burden of proof of medical condition or full vaccination status on those who make the choice to go into work with a face covering.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A local man is facing charges after allegedly leaving the s ...
DUI suspected in two-vehicle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Blagg Road and Irene Street just after 3 p.m. on Monday, June 14.

L.E. Baskow/North Las Vegas Review-Journal Andy Ruiz, left, looks on as Nevada National Guard S ...
Vaccine promotion will award $5 million in prizes in Nevada
Staff Report

As part of a public health initiative called Vax Nevada Days, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the state Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with Immunize Nevada, will give away $5 million in cash and prizes to nearly 2,000 Nevada residents who have initiated the COVID-19 vaccine process.

Jacob Hoopai
Suspects captured after high-speed pursuit
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Two Las Vegas residents were eventually captured after leading Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a prolonged pursuit where speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour in the heart of town.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times
HBO Max documentary to feature local TV station
Staff Report

Emmy-winning filmmakers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato turn their focus to Pahrump in the six-part documentary series, “Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump.”

Stormy Ingersoll/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a local 4-H Bullseye Shoo ...
Despite pandemic, Nye County cooperative extension still going strong
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Though the past year has proven to be a very difficult one for organizations all across the United States, for the local University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has fortunately not been overwhelming, with extension officials reporting that despite the trials presented in the past fifteen months, its many programs and services are still going strong.