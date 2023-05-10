Community Briefs

Floyd students ‘clap out’

Class of 2023 students at Floyd Elementary are invited to celebrate their success with one last ‘clap out’. Wear you graduation gown (cap optional) and take one last stroll through Floyd’s halls on May 18.

Arrive at 11:10 and clap out at 11:30. Parents and former Floyd Bobcats are invited to attend.

EMT training

Nye County is now recruiting Emergency medical Technicians and other volunteer opportunities. No previous experience is necessary and training is provided.

Contact Nye County Emergency Management at 775 764-1626 or at mklein@nyecountynv.gov

Beatty bus service

Pahrump Valley Transportation now offers bus service from Beatty to Pahrump on Thursdays. The bus leaves the northwest corner of US 95 and SR 374 (the corner of Main and 2nd streets) promptly at 8 a.m., arrives in Pahrump at 9:15, takes you to a prearranged destination and departs from Pahrump for Beatty at 12:30 p.m.

Cost for entire trip is $3. Seating is limited. For reservations or info call 775-751-6860.

Cardiology services

Vista health is currently providing comprehensive cardiology services and with the current cardiology deficiencies in the Pahrump community, our doors are open to provide more care.

They are located at 330 S. Lola Lane.

What’s happening at the Library

BabyTime – Tuesdays 5/16, 5/23, 5/30 @ 10:30am.

StoryTime – Tuesdays 5/16, 5/23, 5/30 @ 4 – 4:45pm. Ages 4-7 years.

Kids Summer Reading Program – Starts June 1, stay tuned for details!

Favorite Author Book Club – May 22, 1 p.m., any book by Louise Penny.

AARP Driver Safety – To register call 775-253-8976, leave a message.

CPR Class – Register online only at pumplifecpr.com, call 702-937-0514 for more information. AHA BLS and AHA First Aid CPR AED, 5/13, & 6/10.

Genealogy – May 24, noon to 2 p.m., in the meeting room.

Teen Library Club – Ages 12-16. See Youth Services for more info on upcoming events.

Booktique – Stop by our “Booktique” for Fiction, Non-fiction, Young Adult and Kids books!

LGBT dinner and games

The LGBT Of Pahrump will be having our Dinner and Games on Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. at El Cancun Restaurant.

All are invited.

Rock-N-Gold Club

The Rock and Gold Club meets the second Monday every month (except during summer) at 6 p.m. at the Bob Ruud Center at Petrack Park, 150 N. Highway 160.

Visitors are welcome! Members have access to a lapidary shop, gold claim, rock trips and outings. Bring the family or just join ours!

Find more information at http://www.Rock-n-Gold.org or

Email: rock.n.goldclub@gmail.com.

Shadow Mountain Quilters

The Shadow Mountain Quilters, a 21-year-old group, meets on Tuesdays at the Bob Ruud Community Center at 9 a.m.

For more information, call Sally at 425-359-5512.

Beading Hearts

Join local beaders at 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays at the Pahrump Senior Center.

This fun group has been meeting for more than 10 years. They do projects selected and taught by other beaders or you can work on your own project. All levels of experience are welcome.

Extravaganza seeks vendors

The Wild West Extravaganza, which will take place May 12-14 in Petrack Park is seeking food vendors, craft vendors and entertainers for their 20th anniversary event. They will be rolling back booth space prices in observance of the anniversary.

Contact Janice at 775-209-5853 or Sharon at 775-209-6731 or email jamcreationsnv@aol.com for an application or more information.

Kids’ workshop at Home Depot

Children’s project workshops are held free of charge on the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Each child can bring home a newly constructed project, a Kids’ Workshops apron, achievement pin, and a certificate while supplies last. Register your child at www.homedepot.com/workshops. “Get here a bit early to make sure you get a kit. They go pretty fast.” 301 N. Hwy 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

Foster parents needed

In Nevada’s rural communities, many children, including teens and sibling groups are in need of a safe and nurturing home. Foster parents provide a temporary home so these children can heal and feel supported.

Foster parents can be single or married, male or female. They can be working or stay-at-home parents, or retired with grown children.

To learn more on how you can become a licensed foster parent with the state of Nevada call 888-423-2659 or go to www.dcfs.state.nv.us.

Trivia Night at the Elks Lodge

Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month, the Elks Lodge #2796, 2220 E. Basin Ave., will be hosting Trivia Night starting at 5:30 p.m.

They will form teams of four to six players and ask general knowledge questions. It is lots of fun – come socialize (the public is welcome) and see just how much trivia you know!

VFW Swap Meet

Unique goods and curiosities are for sale by various local vendors every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Very friendly environment. Find bargains on car parts, guns, knives, boots – you name it.

Breakfast or lunch available in the VFW hall. VFW Post 10054, 4651 Homestead Road, 775-727-6072.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market, held in at the Tractor Supply Store on Highway 372, continues to be open from 8:30 to noon, weather permitting, on Saturdays.

They have locally grown produce, honey, eggs, jams, jellies, home-baked goods, (even sugar-free), pickles, salsas and hand-crafted, homemade, home-sewn, fine art items and so much more.

Women’s Bible study

We are Seasons Women’s Bible Study, a ladies Bible study in Pahrump are Christian women seeking wisdom through God’s word. They meet every Monday morning at 10 a.m., at Nevada Treasure RV Resort lobby meeting room. The resort is located at 301 W. Leslie St..

For more information text or call Renita Walker at 775-513-3795 email at rwseasons@gmail.com

Tails thrift store

Tails of Nye County, a 501(c) (3) non-profit, thrift store Twisted Tails, at 520 East St., #A. The store is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop will be selling new and gently used items. Proceeds will support Tails spay and neuter programs to reduce pet overpopulation in Nye County.

Pahrump Genealogy Society

For anyone interested in learning more about their family history, the Pahrump Genealogy Society meets on the third Wednesday of the month at the Pahrump Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

The group meets at 2 p.m.

Obedience Club training

Pahrump Valley Obedience Club Dedicated to strengthening the bond between owners and their dogs through positive training. Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Bob Ruud Center.

For training information visit our web site at pvobedienceclub.com Questions? call 702-469-3013 or 775-990 3860.

Clean up Pahrump effort

Clean Up Pahrump, ®(A Chapter of Desert Pigs), a non-profit organization is taking pride in our community by dedicating one hour a week to picking up trash around Pahrump.

When – Come and join them every Saturday from 7-8 a.m. to help clean up our community.

Where -You can find each week’s clean up location (posted every Wednesday) by visiting www.cleanuppahrump.org or follow them on Facebook.

They have gloves, grabbers, and bags so all you need to do is show up ready for fun! One hour a week makes a difference!

American Legion Auxiliary

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 22 is still active and welcomes new members. They meet at the VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road. The unit supports all veterans.

Any and all women with a veteran affiliation are invited to join. Call 775-727-3705 for more information or to join.

DAV rides to VA available

DAV transportation is now available to the VA hospital at 6900 N. Pecos in North Las Vegas.

Rides are available Monday through Friday for appointments 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call Veteran Transportation at 702-423-4885.

Pahrump public transit hours

Pahrump Valley Public Transportation has expanded service hours to 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with last pick-up at 5:30 p.m.

Weekend hours remain the same, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Rides must be scheduled at least 4 to 5 days in advance. Standard fare is $3 one way. Call 775-751-6860 to schedule a ride or for more information.

Outreach needs volunteers

Nevada Outreach Training is looking for volunteers to work at their office, the shelter, clothing shields, housekeeping, front desk, with victims and during events. They are also looking for people who are interested in helping pick up and deliver donations.

For more information or to volunteer contact FRC Manager Jessica Barlow at 775-751-1118, ext. 109.

Master Gardener helpline

Pahrump Master Gardener Helpline: email SouthNyeMG@unr.edu or come see us at Pahrump Farmers’ Market at Tractor Supply, 900 E. Hwy. 372, Saturdays 8:30-noon (winter hours through May 1).

Food Pantry

Pahrump Community Church, located at 1061 E. Wilson St., (at West Street), has a food pantry to help needy families.

The food pantry is open on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Marine Corps League meetings

The Pahrump Marine Corps League Detachment #1199 meets the second Saturday of every month at 10 a.m. at the VFW Post #10054, located at 4651 Homestead Road.

See all Marines there!

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club

The Pahrump Peggers meet at the Pahrump Moose Lodge at 1100 Second St. They meet on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Contact Denise at 775-209-4444 or at denise@d2design.biz

Friends Day Out

RSVP is offering “Friends Day Out/Java Music Club” at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Ave., for both those suffering from dementia and their caregivers, on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for music, conversation and fun.

The events are free but bring a sack lunch or a snack.

For more information or to make a reservation as space is limited, call 702-845-4748.

Family history center open

Pahrump Family History Center is open by appointment only. Hours are Tuesday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Evening and Saturday appointments are available. Masks are required. No Exceptions.

To avoid risks to all people please reschedule if you suspect any illness or have any symptoms related to Covid-19. To schedule an appointment please email us at nvpahrump@familyhistorymail.org

West Star Ranch

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue, located at 780 Manse Road, is currently in need of volunteers to help with the animals and/or to work in the thrift store assisting with donation sorting, displaying, and helping customers. The thrift store is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Ranch is open for animal adoptions from 8 a.m. to noon.

They are always grateful for cash donations and also accept donations of gently used housewares, clothing, appliances, tools, etc., but does not offer pick-ups and cannot accept truck or trailer load donations because of limited storage. You can contact the Ranch regarding pet adoption appointments at 775-419-3838.