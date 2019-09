Community news briefs from Pahrump region

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The American flag in Pahrump

Knights of Columbus dinner

The Knights of Columbus will hold their third annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 781 E. Gamebird Road, in the church hall.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $4 for children under 12, and can be purchased by any Knight.

For more information call Curtis at 775-410-5372 or Bill at 775-513-8655.

RAM medical event returns

Remote Area Medical – RAM — a major non-profit provider of mobile clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision, and medical care to underserved and uninsured individuals — will return to Pahrump on Oct. 4-6. Doors usually open at 6 a.m., and patients are served in numerical order, according to their ticket number.

Services available include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

All RAM services are free and no ID is required. The RAM clinic will be held at Pathways Innovative Education, at 2000 S. Mount Charleston West in Pahrump. Parking is expected to be available in the school parking lot no later than 12:01 a.m. on the first night of the event. Ticket distribution is currently scheduled to begin at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information about RAM’s mobile clinics or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.

Death Valley waives entrance fees

Death Valley National Park and all National Park Service areas will waive entrance fees on National Public Lands Day, which is Saturday, Sept. 28.

Death Valley National Park will also waive entrance fees on Nov. 2, to culminate a week-long celebration of the park’s 25th birthday. All National Park Service sites, including Death Valley, will waive entrance fees on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Nevada public lands

Nevada residents and visitors are invited to celebrate Nevada Public Lands Day on Sept. 28 with a “fee-free” day at Nevada’s state parks, the state announced.

Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night) and boating, where applicable, will be waived at state parks throughout Nevada.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will also waive amenity-related fees at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area for National Public Lands Day on Sept, 28. Other fees, such as camping and group day use, will remain in effect.

For details on state parks in Nevada, go to parks.nv.gov on the web

Public Lands Day Cleanup

In celebration of National Public Lands Day, the Bureau of Land Management will hold a cleanup event from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 12 at the shooting range on Bell Vista Road west of Warren Street. Water, gloves, bags, etc. will be available. All participants will receive an official National Public Lands Day T-shirt and national park pass. For more information email jgrof@blm.gov

Hours change for Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon

The 13-mile Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Oct. 1, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced.

This change happens yearly and is necessary as days become shorter, and the sunset is earlier after the end of daylight saving time, the BLM said.

The Visitors’ Center will continue to be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Red Rock Canyon was designated as Nevada’s first national conservation area. It is located 17 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip on Charleston Boulevard/Nevada Highway 159.

The area includes a LEED-certified visitor center, 13-Mile Scenic Drive, miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing, horseback riding, mountain biking, road biking, picnic areas, nature observing and the Red Spring Interpretive Boardwalk.

More information on Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is available at blm.gov/red-rock-canyon-nca

Additional honors for Assemblyman Hafen

Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, R-Pahrump, announced recently that he has received honors from the Nevada Policy Research Institute.

“Proud to be ranked in the Top 6 of @NevadaPolicyRI 2019 Rankings & the Educational Choice Lawmaker of 2019 with Senator @HeidiGansert,” Hafen wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

According to the Nevada Policy Research Institute’s website, lawmakers were scored based on how they voted in five different areas of public policy, including transparency, collective bargaining, business and taxes, education and miscellaneous issues such as criminal justice, regulatory reform, property rights and occupational licensing.

“The methodology for scoring lawmakers is based on that used by the National Taxpayers Union, which is widely considered the ‘gold standard’ in public policy analysis,” the website details. “It allows for votes to be weighted according to the proportional impact of all bills relevant to Nevada Policy’s core policy issues.”

Hafen received a score of 84.92% from the Nevada Research Policy Institute.

Earlier this month in a separate announcement, Hafen was among the Nevada lawmakers judged by the American Conservative Union Foundation to have displayed the highest percentage of conservative principles in their votes throughout the 2019 legislative session.

Healing service at New Hope

A healing service will be held on the first Sunday of each month at 6 p.m., at New Hope Fellowship, 781 West St.

If you are sick or in pain, attend and receive your healing. You can also stop by on Wednesday from 9-11 a.m., at the healing rooms.

If a special appointment is needed call Richard at 775-253-5757.

Be a Silver Tapper

The Nevada Silver Tappers are opening up tap classes this month to all beginners over the age of 50. Classes will be held on Monday and Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m.

It is great exercise, no experience is required, and there are many opportunities to assist those in need and nonprofit organizations.

For more information call Ione DeSantis at 775-910-1408.

Pahrump Obedience Club

The Pahrump Valley Obedience Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Bob Ruud Community Center. They are dedicated to strengthening the bond between owners and their dogs.

The meetings are short informational lectures by members or local professionals. They also have informal weekend training and participate in annual competitions.

For more information visit pvobedienceclub.com or call 702-469-3013 or 775-990-3860.

Friends Day Out

RSVP is offering “Friends Day Out/Java Music Club at the Pahrump Senior Center on the first, third and fourth Friday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for lunch, music, conversation and fun.

For more information call Jan Lindsay at 775-253-5791 or Kristie Hanson at 760-220-9876.

Yoga class at the library

The Pahrump Community Library, in conjunction with Nye Communities Coalition, is offering “Qigong with Tamalyn” on Thursdays, from 11 a.m.-noon. The class is free.

This class focuses on creating a strong body-mind connection through gentle movements, emphasizing the whole body, as well as meditation and visualization techniques. Qigong may be helpful in managing stress dealing with chronic pain. Wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Farmers Market

The Farmers Market, which is held in at the Tractor Supply Store along Highway 372, has changed to its summer hours, from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., on Saturdays.

They have local honey, eggs, jams, jellies, lots of fresh locally-grown produce, cottage food products and handmade crafts by local artists and craftsmen.

TOPS programs

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter #117 meets on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. at the Trinity Assembly of God Church, 750 S. Big Five Road. For information call 775-513-1581.

Chapter #116 meets on Wednesdays at 5 p.m., at Desert Greens, 350 Wilson Road. For information on this TOPS chapter call 775-537-1091.

Chapter #151 meets on Fridays at the Pahrump Senior Center, 1370 W. Basin Ave. Weigh-in is from 7-8 a.m. and the meeting is directly after, from 8-9 a.m. For more information or questions call Debbie at 775-910-9970.

Come have fun with a great group of people while losing weight, the group said in its announcement.

Arts and crafts for seniors

RSVP hosts a twice-monthly arts and crafts class for seniors.

Classes are held from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., on the first and third Thursday of the month at the NyE Community Coalition campus, room 32, at 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The cost of the class is a $10 donation to RSVP. For more information or to register, call Jan Lindsey at 775-727-9970.

Pahrump Trikers

The Pahrump Trikers, a chapter of Brothers of the Third Wheel, meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Holiday Inn Express. The meetings start at 6 p.m. All trikers are welcome to come and talk trikes.

For information call Tim Mattoon at 907-229-3227.

Pahrump Gunfighters

The Pahrump Gunfighters meet the first Saturday of the month at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

The local organization performs western skits and gunfights for the public’s enjoyment throughout the year.

They are looking for new members. Anyone interested in joining the group is welcome to attend. For more information call “Gambler Dan” at 775-751-3458.

DAV van drivers needed

Chapter 15 of the Disabled American Veterans currently needs volunteer drivers to drive veterans to medical appointments in Pahrump and Las Vegas.

To volunteer or for more information contact Steven Chase, DAV transportation coordinator, at 702-283-6073 or online at wagonmaster61@yahoo.com.

At the library

Free computer instruction is available at the library. Computer Classes for beginning-level computer users are offered Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Sign-ups are available at the library (no sign-ups by phone).

The Genealogy Class meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. Genealogy guidance and help using Ancestry.com and HeritageQuest.com are provided. No sign-up is necessary. Please call library prior to attending to confirm class time.

All library events are alcohol, tobacco and drug-free.

Grief support

A faith-based grief support group, to help those who have lost loved ones will meet on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m., at Central Valley Baptist Church, located at 3170 S. Blagg Road.

For more information call the church at 775-209-2535.

Elk Foundation

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is an organization seeking to ensure the future of elk and other wildlife, their habitat and the hunting heritage.

A group of devoted members is revitalizing the Pahrump Chapter. They meet on the second Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. at the China Wok Buffet.

They also will be having their annual banquet in November.

For more information contact Bill Austin at 775-910-9848.

American Legion meets

American Legion Post 22 meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the VFW Post, located at 4651 S. Homestead Road.

All veterans are invited to attend the meeting.

For more information call 702-485-9487.

Chorale needs singers

If you love to sing, the High Desert Chorale, under the direction of Ginger Forbes, has issued a call for singers to join the Chorale.

Sponsored by the Pahrump Arts Council, the Chorale performs two concerts annually, in the winter and the spring, with rehearsals conducted throughout the year. Rehearsals will be conducted weekly at 6:30 p.m. in the LDS church meeting rooms at the corner of Wilson Road and West Street.

Flea Market

The VFW Post at 4651 S. Homestead Road holds a flea market most Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There is a good selection of vendors. For more information contact the VFW at 727-6072.

Toastmasters Club

The Toastmasters is a group dedicated to improving speaking and leadership skills and can help overcome the fear of public speaking, and overcoming nervousness.

They are seeking new members and guests are always welcome at the meetings. They meet at 7 p.m., on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Comstock Park Clubhouse.

For more information call Leo Blundo at 702-595-2269 or Jim McMurray at 775-751-1480.

Alzheimer’s support group

Alzheimer’s Support Group for caregivers meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the NyE Communities Coalition campus. Meetings are from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information contact Barbara Payne at 775-537-2082 or Vince Hedges at 775-727-7944.

Free Italian classes

The Pahrump Community Library is sponsoring free beginning classes to learn to read, speak and write in Italian, and about the Italian culture.

The classes will be held every Wednesday, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Contact the instructor, Mr. Marchetti at leom702@gmail.com for information or questions.

Shadow Mountain Quilters

The Shadow Mountain Quilters, who are 21-years strong, meet every Thursday at the Bob Ruud Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information call Sally at 425-359-5512.

Outreach needs volunteers

Nevada Outreach Training is looking for volunteers to work at their office, the shelter, clothing shields, housekeeping, front desk, with victims and during events. They are also looking for people who are interested in helping pick up and deliver donations.

For more information or to volunteer contact Program Manager DJ Mills at 775-751-1118.

Weight Watchers meet

Join Weight Watchers in Pahrump.

They meet at the NyE Communities Coalition, in room 32, on Tuesdays at 8:30 a.m., and on Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

Fiber artists, quilters meet

Pahrump Valley Fiber Artist and Quilters meets every Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

All fiber artists are welcome to join.

For additional information call Susan at 751-4707.

DAV meeting

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 15 meet on the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., at the NyECC activities building on the corner of Wilson and West streets.

For additional information contact them at 537-5051 or at www.dav15nv.org

VFW breakfast

VFW Post 10054 at 4651 Homestead Road, would like to invite you to join them for breakfast on Sunday morning from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., and then come down to join the Ladies Auxiliary on Friday nights for dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

They also have great karaoke every Wednesday starting at 5:00 p.m.

For additional information call 727-6072.

Foster parents needed

In Nevada’s rural communities, many children, including teens and sibling groups are in need of a safe and nurturing home. Foster parents provide a temporary home so these children can heal and feel supported.

Foster parents can be single or married, male or female. They can be working or stay-at-home parents, or retired with grown children.

To learn more on how you can become a licensed foster parent with the state of Nevada call 888-423-2659 or go to www.dcfs.state.nv.us.

RSVP needs drivers

RSVP in Pahrump is in need of drivers and is able to offer mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers 25 years old and older.

All volunteers must pass a background check.

If you are interested, call Jan Lindsay at 751-5282 and forms will be sent to you, after which a follow-up interview will be scheduled.

West Star Ranch in need of donations

West Star Ranch Animal Rescue and Thrift Store is in need of donations to sell. If you need your donations picked up, please call 727-9273.

They also have many dogs and cats ready to go home with you.

They are a 501C3 no-kill shelter. Boarding is also available.

The thrift store is open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is at 780 Manse Road.