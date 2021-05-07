70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Company moves on Tonopah Mining District

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 6, 2021 - 10:23 pm
 
Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option a ...
Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option agreement on unpatented claims that covers approximately 25 square miles within the Divide Mining District with Mountain Gold Claims LLC, (MGC) and Blackrock Exploration, LLC, (BRE), as 50/50 partners to the agreement.

Pershing Resources Company, Inc., a Reno-based exploration company, acquired a 100 percent mineral rights interest in the Divide Gold and Silver Project within the Tonopah Mining District of Central Nevada, according to the press release.

The Divide Project is 7 miles south of Tonopah, and 16 miles north of Goldfield, within the Walker Lane Mineral Trend. According to data compiled by the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, past production from Tonopah and Goldfield combined is reported to be greater than 7 million ounces of gold and 200 million ounces of silver.

It is also part of the more than 50 million ounces of gold and 437 million ounces of silver previously mined from the Walker Lane Trend, according to the press release. The Divide Project includes at least three historically documented gold and silver mineral occurrences and is located approximately 2.5 miles northeast of Pershing Resources’ Klondyke Project, the release said.

On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option agreement on unpatented claims that covers approximately 25 square miles within the Divide Mining District with Mountain Gold Claims LLC, (MGC) and Blackrock Exploration, LLC, (BRE), as 50/50 partners to the agreement.

Under the Divide Agreement, the company has made an advanced royalty payment of two million restricted common shares and a lease payment of $5,000 and, is required to make annual advanced royalty payments and work commitment expenditures. Annual advanced royalty lease payments will escalate to $10,000 for the second year, and $15,000 in the third year, and will continue to escalate to a cap of $100,000 after the fifteenth year, according to the press release.

Annual work commitment expenditures will begin at $5,000 in the first year of the Divide Agreement and are capped at $50,000 by the third year. MGC &BRE will retain the right to a quarterly production royalty payment equal to 3 percent of the Net Smelters Return Royalty on the Divide Project so long as the Divide Agreement remains in effect, according to the press release.

The company has the right to purchase the first 1 percent of the NSR Royalties for $1,000,000 by or before the fifth anniversary on Nov. 21, 2024 and, the company has the right to purchase a second 1 percent of the NSR Royalties for $2,000,000 by or before the tenth anniversary on Nov. 21, 2029.

The company can terminate the MGC Agreement upon giving written notice of termination to MGC &BRE at least 30 days prior to each anniversary date of the agreement, according to the press release.

Pershing Resources is a precious and base metals exploration company with a growing portfolio of exploration projects in Arizona and Nevada. According to the press release, the company is focused on the exploration and development of its 100 percent owned New Enterprise and Mohave-Standard properties, collectively referred to as the New Enterprise project.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images Dr. Ryan McComb of the Pahrump Healthcare Center covers the mental health and the ...
RYAN MCCOMB: Break the stigma: The importance of talking about mental health
By Ryan McComb Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A little over a year after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) turned the world as we know it upside-down, many are struggling with mental health challenges such as increased anxiety and depression, difficulty managing external circumstances and stressors, or new mental health diagnoses. According to the CDC, during late June of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported they were struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. These abnormally high numbers have disproportionately affected younger adults, racial and ethnic minority groups, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.

Getty Images Mother's Day spending is expected to rise this year, according to new statictics ...
Mother’s Day spending expected to rise
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Retail shops and other establishments across Nye County and the state are expected to be patronized this weekend as Mother’s Day approaches.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The BLM manages public lands for many uses, including sustain ...
BLM seeks nominations for advisory councils
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for the Mojave Southern Great Basin and Sierra Front Northern Great Basin Resource Advisory councils. These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues, and the nomination period is open for 45 days.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
State reports almost half have initiated vaccination
Staff Report

Nevada COVID-19 response director Caleb Cage and Karissa Loper, bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness were joined by Heidi Parker, executive director of Immunize Nevada, on Wednesday to provide the daily update on Nevada’s ongoing COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

 
Sisolak provides update on state’s economic recovery
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday touted the efforts undertaken during to the COVID-19 crisis to mitigate its economic impacts on Nevada.