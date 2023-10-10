Congressman delivers $1 million check for Nye County Civics Center project at fairgrounds

Congressman Steven Horsford made the rounds in the Pahrump Valley. These local places were among the stops.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone, Nye County Manager Tim Sutton, Congressman Steven Horsford and Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland, posing with a $1 million check presented by Horsford this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times NyE Communities Coalition Chief Executive Director Stacy Smith, left, poses with coalition staff members and Congressman Steven Horsford.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Congressman Steven Horsford is greeted by Nevada Outreach board member Brian Kunzi.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Congressman Steven Horsford is pictured at a Green Life Productions grow site.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II and his grandfather Tim Hafen are shown with Congressman Steven Horsford.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Hernandez family was honored by Congressman Steven Horsford as outstanding entrepreneurs for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Congressman Steven Horsford checks out one of the vehicles at Spring Mountain Motor Resort.

Congressman Steven Horsford met with constituents in the Pahrump Valley on Thursday and delivered to Nye County some key funding for the planned civics center at the fairgrounds.

Nye County commissioners, along with Nye County Manager Tim Sutton and interim Nye County Natural Resources Director Megan Labadie, met with Horsford at the Calvada Eye on Oct. 5 to discuss a number of topics.

“Some of us were surprised to see Congressman Horsford come into the administration building over at the Eye. He was actually here to talk to us about the Nye County Lands Bill. He provided several ideas that could enhance that bill and reinforced his commitment to supporting that bill, which Nye County has been working on for many years,” Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone said.

County officials received a check from Horsford totaling $1 million.

This funding, which was originally announced in July, 2021 as part of a Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies funding bill, is earmarked for the construction of the Nye County Civics Center at the Pahrump Fairgrounds.

“Working with community members and key stakeholders for more than 10 years, Nye County has developed a plan to build a multi-purpose facility that will be operated by the county for the benefit of the community,” Horsford’s office detailed.

Several stops in Nye County: Where Horsford visited

There were many more stops for Horsford while he was in the valley, with a packed timetable that included meetings with Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, the owners and operators of The Grove cannabis dispensary and staff at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club, as well as with voters rights and voter registration activists, community leaders and other key stakeholders in the county.

His visit took him to El Jefe Restaurant, too, where Horsford recognized the owners, Alma and Jose Hernandez, as outstanding entrepreneurs for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Horsford also made some time to tour two of the valley’s most well-known nonprofits, the NyE Communities Coalition, a well-known hub for all sorts of programs and activities that benefit the community, and the Nevada Outreach Training Organization, which operates the No to Abuse program, the Pahrump Family Resource Center and many other services for community members.

NyE Communities Coalition Chief Executive Officer Stacy Smith said she was incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have Horsford and his staff spend time at the coalition campus, as well as for the Certificate of Congressional Recognition he bestowed on the coalition that morning.

“He has a comprehensive understanding of so many of our programs,” Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “We can talk workforce lingo with him because of his prior work experience and really get into the depths of what is working. He really understands and supports our Community Health Workers’ roles in the community and gets how those positions are so key to rural health.

“He was able to spend time learning some of the details of our work and tour our campus, so that he can support us as we serve the community,” Smith continued. “NyECC appreciates the time Congressman Horsford took to learn more about what we do.”

Next on Horsford’s list of stops was NOTO, where he was greeted by organization executive director Kathie McKenna and NOTO board member Brian Kunzi.

“It was an absolute pleasure to have Representative Horsford visit Nevada Outreach,” McKenna enthused. “For him and his staff to take the time to listen to the struggles we are seeing here in Nye County was amazing.”

NOTO was another recipient of a Certificate of Congressional Recognition, too, and McKenna said she was thrilled to have the nonprofit honored this way.

“The town of Pahrump is an important and historic part of my district,” Horsford stated. “It was great to visit my constituents in the region and hear directly from them what they need and how I can provide assistance and resources the town needs. There are many hard-working community leaders, organizations and small businesses in Pahrump and I will continue to deliver for the residents of Nye County and all Nevadans.”

Horsford’s North Las Vegas office can be reached at 702-963-9360 and his Washington, D.C. office can be reached at 202-225-9894. More information can be found at Horsford.House.gov

