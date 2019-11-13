52°F
Congressman Horsford announces legislation to increase GI Bill assistance to veterans

Staff Report
November 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Ahead of Veterans Day, Nye County’s congressman, U.S. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada, introduced the Veteran Education and Transfer (or “VET”) Extension Act.

The legislation seeks to increase the months of assistance veterans can receive from the Post-9/11 GI Bill, allow veterans to transfer those benefits to a dependent after leaving active service, and prevent interference in these benefits from the Department of Defense. U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, introduced legislation in the Senate.

“Since the birth of our nation, untold numbers have answered the call to put their country above themselves. With this bill, I hope we are able to repay a small portion of the debt to these brave souls for the sacrifices they’ve made for our country and our freedoms,” Horsford said in a news release. “I’ve heard from veterans in my district who have had to jump through hoops just to access the benefits that they have been promised by our government. It is my honor and my responsibility to remove any barriers that these brave men and women face in accessing the benefits that they have earned.”

Currently, 6,635 Nevada veterans in Nevada and 7,521 New Jersey veterans utilize Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits. Nationally the number is 986,577. Around 1,800 veterans currently attend the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and another 1,550 attend the College of Southern Nevada. This bill would ensure these veterans are not deprived of the assistance they need or the ability to transfer their benefits to members of their families.

In July 2019, the Department of Defense announced a policy requiring service members who served 16 years or more to commit to serving an additional four years in order to transfer the education benefit of their GI Bill.

Though the policy has been delayed until January 2020, the threat of this policy has negatively impacted thousands of service members and their dependents who may make family planning decisions based on the availability of their benefits. The extension act would officially block and eliminate that policy and ensure veterans and their families across the country can access the benefits of the Post-9/11 GI Bill that they are owed.

“While the GI bill is one of the boldest and most consequential pieces of legislation to support veterans, many student veterans today exhaust their limited benefits before they can reasonably complete a degree, and face red tape when they try to transfer their hard-earned benefits to their children after they separate from the military,” Sen. Booker said in a statement.

“This bill will make much-needed updates to the GI Bill to close these loopholes to bring the GI bill more in-line with what its original architects intended. Our nation’s veterans risked their lives to defend our freedoms — it’s our responsibility to ensure they receive the benefits they’ve earned when they return home,” said Booker, who is among the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

The Veteran Education and Transfer (or “VET”) Extension Act addresses these issues by:

Extending Eligibility to Cover Remedial Courses: The legislation would increase the months of assistance available to qualifying veterans by the lesser of 15 months, or in the case of an individual who has already completed remedial courses, the full-time equivalent number of months of educational assistance that they used to complete such courses.

Expanding Ability to Transfer Benefits to Dependents: The legislation would allow veterans who did not have dependents at the end of their service to later transfer the education benefits should they come to have an eligible dependent.

Ending Restriction on Benefits Transfers: The legislation would reverse the recently announced Department of Defense policy of restricting the transfer of education benefits for service members with more than 16 years of total service and would prevent the Department of Defense from restricting the transfer of such educational benefits by service members to their dependents in the future.

THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Valley Electric Inc. Interim Chief Executive Dick Peck spe ...
Interim leader Peck departs from Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Dick Peck, the interim leader of Valley Electric Association Inc., forecast a bright future for the rural electric co-op on his departure.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 9 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $10 million.

 
Ex-Nevada Test Site workers honored on Cold War Patriots Day
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nevada Test Site workers who died in 2019 year were honored Monday at the 11th Annual Cold War Patriots National Day of Remembrance at the National Atomic Testing Museum in Las Vegas.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Joseph Bradley is seeking the Republican nomination for ...
Bradley holds second campaign event in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The calendars have yet to even turn to the new year and already the 2020 election season is well underway, with candidates for many of the offices that will be up for election jumping right into engaging with the communities they wish to represent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II is shown addressing a crowd ...
Hafen II hosts Campaign Kickoff Fundraiser in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 election may still be many months away but many candidates across the Silver State are wasting no time in launching their campaigns and connecting with the voters who will ultimately decide their fate next year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School JROTC posts the colors ...
Veterans Day celebrated throughout Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans Day is always quite a special occasion in the Pahrump Valley, where the population is well known for supporting its troops and former service members.

Dr. Tony Alamo, left, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, speaks during a meeting of the ...
Regulators let youths under 18 take part in charitable lotteries
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The decision to allow youths under 18 to participate in charitable lotteries was more controversial than expected, but the Nevada Gaming Commission agreed to allow it.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Four dogs perished in a structure fire along the 1400 block ...
Floor collapses as Pahrump fire chief battles blaze
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump’s fire chief sustained injuries while battling a house fire late last month, a blaze that killed four dogs.

Thinkstock For the third consecutive quarter, business owners highlighted attracting customers ...
Business owners highlight priority issues
Staff Report

Small business owners showed continued optimism for their businesses and the U.S. economy in the latest Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. Respondents also signaled which issues are most important to them in next year’s elections.