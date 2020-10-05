66°F
Conservation group sues feds to protect rare Nevada wildflower

By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 5, 2020 - 12:50 pm
 

A conservation group filed a lawsuit against two federal agencies Tuesday, Sept. 29 in an effort to protect a rare Nevada wildflower.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Land Management in U.S. District Court. The filing also names two officials with the government agencies, as well as U.S. Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

The lawsuit seeks emergency protection for Tiehm’s buckwheat, a wildflower that has been found only in Nevada on 10 acres in Esmeralda County.

The filing comes two weeks after the center said conservationists found an estimated 40 percent of the Tiehm’s buckwheat population destroyed.

After the discovery, the center asked the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for a second time to protect the wildflower under the Endangered Species Act. It also asked the Bureau of Land Management to take immediate steps to protect the plants. The center said both agencies failed to act.

“Our federal agencies have failed to protect this vulnerable little wildflower, and now it’s on the brink of extinction,” the center’s state director, Patrick Donnelly, said in a statement. Donnelly said a proposed mine is enough to warrant federal protection for the plant, but the recent destruction proves the need to protect the flower.

The center filed a petition with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last year to list the flower as endangered.

Ioneer Ltd., the mining company, has said its proposal for the mine includes a plan to protect the rare wildflower.

A spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said investigations into the cause of the destruction of the flower are ongoing and will probably be complete in two to three weeks. The state maintains it has no evidence that humans destroyed the plants.

Sisolak to announce update of restrictions on recreational sports
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. today to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response efforts and adjustments to existing restrictions on youth and adult recreation sports.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Arts Council wants to inspire some fun and crea ...
Pahrump Arts Council holding Halloween art contest
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s officially October, the most spooktacular month of the year, and the valley’s creative minds will be put to a frightfully fun test with the Pahrump Arts Council’s newest endeavor, an art contest with the theme “It’s a COVID Halloween.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times A huge weekend yard sale will take place at the Tails of Nye ...
Huge yard sale returns to Pahrump community
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local non-profit organization dedicated to ending pet overpopulation is hosting a weekend fundraiser beginning today.

Peaceful Protest set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches into its seventh month in the Silver State and mandates and restrictions continue to impact everyday life, those in favor of the freedom to make their own health and safety choices continue to push for a full reopening of the state and economy. Protests and rallies have become part of the “new normal” as people all around Nevada strive to make their opinions heard and Pahrump, a predominantly conservative community, is certainly no exception.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Tuesday, Sept. 29, this photo shows the electronic not ...
Crosswalk construction commences Monday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump residents, visitors and motorists take note: construction on the valley’s newest crosswalk is set to commence on Monday, Oct. 5 and continue throughout the remainder of the year, with the completion date planned for the end of December.

Task Force formed to promote health, safety in schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education, in partnership with THT Health, (formerly known as Teachers Health Trust) announced the Task Force Initiative for Educator’s Safety and Screening to promote the health and safety of staff, students, families and communities by preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in Nevada’s schools.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Red Barn Art Center was broken into an ...
Beatty nonprofit burglarized during holiday weekend
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldwell Open Air Museum near Rhyolite ghost town was the victim of burglary and theft over the Labor Day weekend.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) In early June, ...
Nevada joins coalition in suit against new Title IX rule
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined a coalition of 18 states and territories filing an amended complaint to block the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX rule, which would weaken protections against sexual harassment and violence for students and impose new requirements on schools and students that would be a significant departure from the fundamental purpose of Title IX, the attorneys general said.