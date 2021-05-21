52°F
News

Consumer protection, scams subject of next Conversations with AG Ford event

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
May 21, 2021 - 7:02 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is continuing his outreach initiative, “Conversations with AG Ford” this month and the subject of the next segment in this series is one that will undoubtedly attract the attention of many throughout the Silver State.

On Wednesday, May 26, Ford and members of the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection will discuss the topic of scams and fraud, which have always been a cause for concern but which have seen a surge in the past year, with the COVID-19 pandemic leaving the door open to a whole horde of new and nefarious ways for criminals to take advantage of citizens across the United States.

“The fourth in the series of Conversations with AG Ford will feature our office’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. Members of this bureau will discuss scams and how Nevadans can protect themselves, how to fight fraud, and what Nevadans should do if they believe they have fallen victim to a scam, deceptive trade practices or antitrust law violation,” a news release sent out by the office earlier this week announced.

Ford began his Conversations with AG Ford initiative earlier this year, holding the first such event in February with the topic centering on the office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. This was followed by the March event focusing on the office’s Constituent Services Unit and Investigation Division and then the April event in which the office’s Workers’ Compensation Fraud Unit was featured.

Anyone interested in viewing these conversations can do so by visiting the Nevada Attorney General’s Youtube page.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection segment is set for this coming Wednesday, May 26 at 4 p.m. Those wishing to take part or listen in can do so via the platform Lifesize.

A Lifesize account is not necessary in order to participate. Attendees will be able to submit questions live through the chat bar located on the right-hand side of the screen.

Visit https://bit.ly/3dk7Im0 to participate.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump burn moratorium will go into effect on May 31 a ...
Pahrump’s burn season coming to a close
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It may still technically be spring in the Pahrump Valley but the weather is already warming up and as the month of May progresses toward June, temperatures will only continue to rise. With the coming of the intense heat, the annual burn moratorium is looming and residents have just nine days remaining in which to get their burning completed before the burn season closes for the summer months.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Courthouse at the Ian Deutch Government Comp ...
Nye County Courthouse renamed for longtime bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For nearly two decades, the Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump had been graced with the presence of Gerald “Bear” Smith, a man that many remember as an upstanding, respectable, humorous and much loved part of the local justice system, but this past January, tragedy struck. After contracting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, Smith was hospitalized in Las Vegas with complications related to the dreaded disease and he ultimately lost his battle against the virus, passing away on Jan. 18, much to the grief of those who knew and loved him.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents Salvador and Paula Viesca are holding a f ...
Fundraiser for 7-month-old girl continues
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Born on Oct. 15, 2020, Hadley Murphy came into the world with a serious medical condition known as Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, which is a birth defect that affects normal blood flow through the heart due to the left side of the heart not forming correctly.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 spent Friday and ...
Forget Me Nots raise awareness and funds for Pahrump DAV
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a warm and windy weekend for members of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and its auxiliary as they strove to raise both awareness and funds during their semi-annual Forget-Me-Not Campaign.

Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nellis Air Force Honor Guard was first to wal ...
Jim Butler Days set to get underway
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The final details for the Jim Butler Days “golden” year gathering has been released and the festivities are set to get underway this weekend.

In this March 1, 2021, file photo, physical education teacher Mike Shenkberger, left, and other ...
Lawmakers add $500M to education budget
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton said Wednesday she’s been waiting ‘a damn long time’ to put the more than $500 million into education budgets.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Smoke from a wildfire on the Nevada Natio ...
Wildfire more than doubles in size at Nevada National Security Site
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A wildfire burning in two remote areas of the Nevada National Security Site more than doubled in size on Thursday due to weather and high winds, according to NNSS. No injuries or damage to structures has occurred, according to NNSS.

Screenshot Pahrump resident Richard Bushart took a few moments during the Nye County Commission ...
Constitutional celebration set for Saturday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In early 2020, Nye County Commissioners officially adopted a resolution naming the county as a Second Amendment Sanctuary and just a few short weeks ago, they extended sanctuary status in the county to the Bill of Rights as well, moves that were both greeted with an outpouring of support from the conservative majority that makes up the community.