Conversations with AG Ford continues with third session

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office is continuing its mission of public outreach, with another session of “Conversations with AG Ford” set to take place next week.

“The third in his series of Conversations with AG Ford will feature our office’s Workers’ Compensation Fraud Unit. They will discuss investigations and prosecution of crimes involving workers compensation fraud,” a press release from the office announced.

As detailed on the Nevada AG’s website, the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Unit is tasked with handling criminal violations pursuant to Nevada Revised Statute 616D. “These cases involve either employers who fail to obtain workers’ compensation coverage for their employees or employees who submit fraudulent workers’ compensation claims,” the website explains.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has already hosted two of his Conversations with AG Ford in the past, the first on Feb. 24 and the second on March 31. During the February session, the discussion focused on the office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit while the March session centered on the Constituent Services Unit and Investigation Division.

Those who may have failed to catch the first two sessions can view the associated videos on the Nevada AG’s Youtube page.

The upcoming session on the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Unit is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 at 4 p.m. It will be hosted on the platform LifeSize, and a LifeSize account is not necessary in order to take part.

“Members of the public will be provided an opportunity to tune in and pose questions in real time via the chat feature on the right-hand side of the screen,” the press release noted.

To view or participate use the following link: https://bit.ly/3dk7Im0

