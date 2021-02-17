Corvus announces results for Beatty gold mine

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced results from the new northern High-Grade Feeder Zone target of the Central Intrusive Zone at the Mother Lode project near Beatty.

Getty Images The Mother Lode Project is about 6 miles east of Beatty, and approximately 12 miles from the Company’s North Bullfrog project in the Walker Lane gold belt.

Hole ML20-160CT drilled through the Main Zone returning 30.2m at 1.42 gold and then through the second intrusive dike of the central intrusive zone below returning 86.9m at 1.65 gold, according to the press release.

“The expansion of the Northern Feeder Zone is a great development for the Mother Lode project and we expect that it will have a positive impact on the gold system and mine plan. The Mother Lode system continues to grow and expand as further work progresses.

The continued connection of this large gold system with a shallow porphyry emplacement bodes well for a larger deposit in the future,” said Jeffrey Pontius, president and CEO of Corvus Gold in a press release.

The Mother Lode Project is about 6 miles east of Beatty, and approximately 12 miles from the Company’s North Bullfrog project in the Walker Lane gold belt. The project consists of 445 federal unpatented mining claims.

The historic Mother Lode open-pit project land package consists of 250 acres and was purchased by Corvus Gold in mid-2017.

The North Bullfrog Project consists of leased, patented and unpatented mining claims consisting of a mix of private mineral leases of patented federal mining claims and 1,134 federal unpatented mining claims. The project is situated 6 miles north of Beatty, Nevada, and north of the Bullfrog Mine formerly operated by Barrick Gold Corporation. The project represents a large, low-sulphidation, epithermal bulk-tonnage gold system hosted in volcanic and sedimentary rocks.

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at the North Bullfrog and Mother Lode Districts in Nevada. In addition, the Company controls a number of royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects.