News

County surveying parents about vaccines for teens

Staff Report
May 11, 2021 - 3:55 pm
 
Getty Images
Nye County and County Emergency Management has launched a survey to gauge interest in the COVID-19 vaccine for residents aged 12-17.

The survey is available at https://www.nyecounty.net/FormCenter/Pfizer-Vaccine-Interest-Ages-1217-10/SURVEY-COVID19-Vaccination-for-Children—42

The survey asks parents if they would want their adolescent children to be vaccinated, how many children they have and in what part of the county they reside.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported and confirmed since last Monday, with all 15 in Pahrump. No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. There have been 2,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 positives countywide since the first reported case in March 2020. There has been only two new cases reported outside of Pahrump during the past seven weeks.

Vaccination information is updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov. As of May 11, 32.3% of the county’s eligible population (ages 16+) has initiated vaccinations, and 26.1% have been completed. Vaccination numbers are reported through nvhealthresponse.nv.gov

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times An early morning fire forced the closure of the Pahrump Denn ...
Early morning fire closes Denny’s restaurant
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than two dozen Denny’s employees are out of work for the time being after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning, May 11.

Getty Images At a congressional hearing in March, Zuckerberg dismissed the idea that social me ...
State AGs urge Facebook not to launch Instagram Kids
Staff Report

A coalition of 44 attorneys general are urging Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13. In their letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the attorneys general cited serious concerns about the safety and well-being of children and the harm social media poses to young people.

Getty Images The eighth batch of payments began processing Friday, April 30, with an official ...
Eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments disbursed
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Bureau of the Fiscal Service announced Wednesday they are disbursing more than 1.1 million payments in the eighth batch of Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

Basin and Range Watch
Biologists clearing 3,000-acre desert area of tortoises
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A fleet of consulting desert tortoise biologists have been sweeping the 3,000-acre Yellow Pine Solar Project site near Pahrump with shovels to move as many protected desert tortoises out of harm’s way as possible before the site is converted to millions of solar panels, according to the press release by Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit working to conserve the deserts of Nevada and California.

 
Nevada organ donor group blasted for VGK, Raiders season tickets
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A congressional inquiry into the organ transplant industry criticized the Nevada Donor Network for purchasing the tickets and funding board retreats to California wine country.

 
Nevada colleges planning COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
By Julie Wootton-Greener Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a course reversal, the Nevada System of Higher Education announced Thursday it is planning to mandate vaccination, with “some limited exceptions” and several contingencies.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an inciden ...
Disturbance at bank leads to arrest
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A local man allegedly in possession of a dangerous weapon was taken into custody near Bank of America on Monday, May 3, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.