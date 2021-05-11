County surveying parents about vaccines for teens

Nye County and County Emergency Management has launched a survey to gauge interest in the COVID-19 vaccine for residents aged 12-17.

Getty Images

Nye County and County Emergency Management has launched a survey to gauge interest in the COVID-19 vaccine for residents aged 12-17.

The survey is available at https://www.nyecounty.net/FormCenter/Pfizer-Vaccine-Interest-Ages-1217-10/SURVEY-COVID19-Vaccination-for-Children—42

The survey asks parents if they would want their adolescent children to be vaccinated, how many children they have and in what part of the county they reside.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported and confirmed since last Monday, with all 15 in Pahrump. No new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. There have been 2,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 positives countywide since the first reported case in March 2020. There has been only two new cases reported outside of Pahrump during the past seven weeks.

Vaccination information is updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov. As of May 11, 32.3% of the county’s eligible population (ages 16+) has initiated vaccinations, and 26.1% have been completed. Vaccination numbers are reported through nvhealthresponse.nv.gov