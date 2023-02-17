50°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

County to reopen ARPA Small Business Grants, open Premium Pay program

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 17, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Getty Images The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, allotted $9 million to Nye County, which is ...
Getty Images The American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, allotted $9 million to Nye County, which is using the money to fund a variety of grant programs for the community.

Nye County Contracts and Grants Manager Stephani Elliott gave an update on the status of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Small Business Grant program this month, telling Nye County commissioners that thus far the program is going quite well.

More than a dozen local businesses are set to receive reimbursement for some of their expenses borne over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and many more will have the opportunity to do so in the coming weeks.

“We had opened the Small Business Grant program the first of December and it was temporarily closed for a 45-day processing period on Jan. 16. We’ve actually had 30 applications and we have approved 15, which are being routed for contractual sub-grants now,” Elliott detailed during the commission’s Feb. 7 meeting.

Seven of the 30 applications are currently being held, she explained, because the applicants had previously received funding through the county’s past COVID monies programs. However, those applicants will be eligible for the second tranche of the Small Business Grant program. Out of the pool of applications, only eight were denied, with five not meeting the criteria for the program and the other three being previous COVID money recipients that are no longer eligible for such grant funding.

“And I am really, really excited to share that it’s not just Pahrump. We had businesses in Beatty, Tonopah and Round Mountain all get approved for funding through the Small Business Grant Program and we even have another one pending for Round Mountain coming up in the second tranche as well,” Elliott said.

There is still funding available for the Small Business Grant program and the county will be reopening the applications on Wednesday, March 1. The application period will once again close after 45 days. If, following the second round of small business grants, the county still has fundings remaining, a third application period will be made available.

“At the same time, we will be opening up the premium pay applications for the individual citizens of our communities who were essential workers during 2020 or 2021,” Elliott added.

Thousands of ARPA dollars were set aside for what the county has termed its “Premium Incentive Pay” grant program. This is specifically meant to provide additional pay to both full-time and part-time employees of businesses throughout Nye County who continued to work during the pandemic.

In order to qualify, applicants’ income must be at or below 150% of Nye County’s average annual wage. They must verify that their essential work involved regular in-person interactions or regular physical handling of items that were handled by others and verify that their work was not engaged in telework. A W-2, tax return or letter signed by the applicant’s supervisor may also be required.

Premium Incentive Pay Grant recipients will receive a one-time payment totaling 5% of the annual gross pay for the period of Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020 or Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Volunteers and salaried employees are not eligible for the Premium Incentive Pay program.

Applications for both the Small Business Grant and Premium Incentive Pay programs will be posted to the county’s website, www.NyeCountyNv.gov on March 1.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Daria Sokolova/ Pahrump Valley Times The shuttered Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Main ...
County ok’s $950,000 in loans, grants for Tonopah hospital tear down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of financial strife, in 2015 the Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah officially shut its doors to the public, leaving the community and surrounding areas hours away from the nearest hospital. Although some medical services have since returned, community members all agree it is not enough and the Northern Nye County Hospital District has been doing all it can to remedy the problem.

Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many of the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s actions of late have consisted of drafting and sending letters in support of or against proposals or projects possibly affecting the community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget Events Center was filled with conservati ...
Republican fundraiser brings in $6K for student scholarships.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The evening of Saturday, Feb. 11 was a very exciting one for the members of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women as they played host to one of the valley’s largest political events of the year, the annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Photo by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Dairy Queen robbery suspect Michael Duren was located an ...
Dairy Queen robbery suspect captured
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man positively identified as the alleged suspect responsible for the robbery of the Dairy Queen on Sunday morning.

A roadblock remains on State Route 190 leading into Death Valley National Park following monsoo ...
Popular highway in Death Valley reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Following last summer’s historic rainfall, day-to-day travels in and around Death Valley National Park are returning to normal.

Upcoming Events
Upcoming Events

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

NCSO: Suspect tries to distract deputy during investigation
NCSO: Suspect tries to distract deputy during investigation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

While on routine patrol just before 11:20 p.m., on Feb. 7, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy James Ramos thought it was odd that a man was just standing on the easement of the roadway along Leslie Street and West Vondell Drive.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Those who believe they may have information, or recognize t ...
Armed man robs Dairy Queen
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The search continues for the man accused of an armed robbery of a local business on Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Tuesday, February 14, this photo shows Nye County Publ ...
County breaks down just how Basin Ave construction will be phased
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With electronic notification boards in place and bright orange traffic cones lining the roadway, it’s hard to miss the fact that Basin Avenue is currently under construction, leaving many motorists wondering just how long they will have to deal with the associated delays.