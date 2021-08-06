96°F
County warns of smoke, haze in parts of Nye from regional wildfires

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 6, 2021 - 2:20 pm
 
Updated August 6, 2021 - 2:24 pm
Nevada Divison of Forestry This photo, courtesy of the Nevada Divison of Forestry on Monday, sh ...
Nevada Divison of Forestry This photo, courtesy of the Nevada Divison of Forestry on Monday, shows flames from the Thomas fire shooting up. Six crews were sent from several prisons and the Nevada Division of Forestry to fight the Thomas fire in Ventura, California.

Nye County is warning of smoke and haze through the weekend in parts of Nye County due to wildfires in northern California and southwest Oregon.

The smoke, which has overrun northern and central Nevada is expected to last through the weekend.

“Smoke could be dense enough to bring limited visibility and degraded air quality,” Nye County states.

According to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas, widespread haze is forecast before 3 p.m., and pegged to pick up again after 5 p.m., on Friday. More smoke and haze is forecast on Saturday and Sunday in Pahrump.

In Tonopah, widespread haze is in the forecast through next Tuesday.

Smoke and air quality tips from the weather service:

  • Reduce or stop any outdoor activities and stay inside.
  • People should keep their AC on if available and keep the fresh-air intake closed, get a clean filter and keep windows closed.
  • People, especially those with heart and lung disease, should follow the advice of their doctor.
  • The weather service reminds people that wet or dry clothes, dust or surgical masks don’t protect against ozone or fine particulates.

For more air quality information, head to AirNow.gov

The National Weather Service’s outlook for Pahrump:

Friday: Widespread haze before 3pm, then widespread haze after 5pm. Patchy smoke before 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 102. West southwest wind around 8 mph.

Saturday: Widespread haze between 1pm and 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 104. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday: Areas of smoke before noon. Sunny, with a high near 103. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

