News

Couple found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Death Valley park

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 26, 2023 - 7:50 am
 

DEATH VALLEY, CALIF. — An elderly husband allegedly shot and killed his elderly wife who was suffering from severe health problems before turning the gun on himself at Death Valley National Park in an apparent act of murder-suicide, according to a park officials.

On Jan. 13, Paul Fischer, 73, of Las Vegas called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just shot and killed his wife, Mary Fischer, 72.

“Mr. Fischer stated his intention to kill himself and told the 911 operator where to find them,” park officials said in a news release. “Mr. Fischer left a note in their vehicle which explained that his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions.”

Law enforcement officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office, the National Park Service, along with the California Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the scene where they found the couple deceased.

Similar recent incident

Earlier this month, Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews responded to a residence where an apparent murder-suicide occurred involving an elderly Pahrump couple.

If you are in crisis, contact 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, or go online to 988lifeline.org.

Services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

