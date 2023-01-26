Couple found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Death Valley park

An elderly husband allegedly shot and killed his elderly wife who was suffering from severe health problems before turning the gun on himself at Death Valley National Park in an apparent act of murder-suicide, according to a park officials.

DEATH VALLEY, CALIF. — An elderly husband allegedly shot and killed his elderly wife who was suffering from severe health problems before turning the gun on himself at Death Valley National Park in an apparent act of murder-suicide, according to a park officials.

On Jan. 13, Paul Fischer, 73, of Las Vegas called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just shot and killed his wife, Mary Fischer, 72.

“Mr. Fischer stated his intention to kill himself and told the 911 operator where to find them,” park officials said in a news release. “Mr. Fischer left a note in their vehicle which explained that his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions.”

Law enforcement officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office, the National Park Service, along with the California Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the scene where they found the couple deceased.

