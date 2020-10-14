89°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

COVID-19 affects staff, inmates at federal detention center in Pahrump

By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 14, 2020 - 1:13 pm
 
Updated October 14, 2020 - 1:31 pm

Days after news of a federal inmate’s death from the coronavirus at the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, the private company that operates the facility announced that a staff member also has died.

CoreCivic, which runs the federal detention center, confirmed the staff member’s death in an emailed response to questions from the Review-Journal on Tuesday. A detention officer died Sunday “due to potential COVID-19 related issues,” spokesman Ryan Gustin said in the statement.

On Friday, the Nevada federal public defender’s office announced that 29-year-old Brandon Patton, an inmate at the detention center, had died of the coronavirus. The U.S. Marshals Service later confirmed Patton’s death.

Patton was the first known inmate housed in Nevada to die of COVID-19.

In a Wednesday email to the Pahrump Valley Times, Amanda Gilchrist, director of public affairs for CoreCivic, said there are currently four active employee COVID-19 cases.

She also said that 20 additional “employees have recovered from the virus.” These additional employees were all medically cleared to return to work, though the time frame of when this occurred is unknown.

“The active cases are within the past 14 days – all current (positive) staff are self-isolating at home and are in regular communication with their health care providers,” Gilchrist said in an email.

According to information on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s website on COVID-19 statistics, the site shows a total of 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases that have occurred at the facility. A specific time line is not given on the positives reported on the site.

The Pahrump facility is the only federal detention center in the state. The Department of Corrections, which operates state prisons, has not had any staff members or prisoners die of the virus, according to Department of Health and Human Services data.

CoreCivic did not release the employee’s name Tuesday “out of respect for the family’s privacy,” the company said in the statement.

“Our hearts go out to our employee’s loved ones, and we pray for their peace and comfort,” the statement said.

In September, three Congress members, including Nevada’s Rep. Steven Horsford and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, visited the facility during a congressional oversight tour. A statement from the legislators released in September called out the facility for their treatment of detainees under Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

The facility also houses people in federal Bureau of Prisons and Marshals Service custody.

On Friday, the federal public defender’s office said conditions inside the facility are “unacceptable.” Attorneys have attempted to have detainees who have not faced sentencing released from the facility while awaiting trial.

In August, the office filed a petition against the detention center regarding the facility’s “failing to clean and sanitize, placing infected detainees in solitary confinement, and creating an overall inhumane and unsanitary environment.”

Interim Editor Jeffrey Meehan contributed to this report

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Oct. 10 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $17 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Lucas Thomas
Extension town halls to focus on interpreting business data
Staff Report

Finding and interpreting market research and other useful business and industry data can be challenging for small business owners. University of Nevada, Reno Extension will walk small business owners through real-life examples of finding and interpreting data to help them with their business challenges, at its free online town hall this Wednesday.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) Operation Corr ...
Operation Corrupt Collector targets illegal scare tactics
Staff Report

The Federal Trade Commission and 50 federal and state law enforcement partners, including Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced a nationwide initiative to protect consumers from phantom debt collection and abusive and threatening debt collection practices.

Getty Images PEAKS was formed after the 2008 financial crisis when private sources of lending ...
Former ITT Tech students win $330 million settlement
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau secured an agreement in September to obtain $330 million in debt relief for 35,000 former ITT Tech students, including $6,198,820.30 for Nevadans, as part of a settlement with 48 attorneys general.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Craig Cogeshall
Business burglary suspect arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An extensive Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigation has led to the arrest of a burglary suspect.