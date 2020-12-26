COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health in Pahrump postponed until after the new year

Since late March, Serenity Health has been playing a vital role in the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to provide testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and the health care company is now taking a well-deserved break over the holidays.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken earlier this month, this photo shows a small portion of the vehicles lined up at Serenity Health, with drivers and passengers awaiting their chance to be tested for COVID-19. Testing at Serenity Health has been postponed until after the new year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A health care worker with Serenity Health is seen at the site where area residents can go to get tested for COVID-19. Testing resumes at this location on Jan. 4, 2021.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Serenity Health is located at 2280 E. Calvada Boulevard, near the intersection of Calvada and Walt Williams Drive.

“Nye County was informed this afternoon that drive-up testing in Pahrump will be suspended after tonight, Monday, Dec. 21, until the new year,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly notified the community early this week.

To clarify, Knightly reiterated that there will be no COVID-19 testing available on Monday, Dec. 29, Wednesday, Dec. 30 or Friday, Jan. 2. Testing is set to resume its normal schedule as of Monday, Jan. 4.

In the meantime, residents can find other testing resources by using the state’s COVID-19 testing site locator at www.nvhealthresponse.gov. Simply click on the “Find COVID-19 testing in Nevada” link and enter a zip code and a list of available resources will be displayed.

To date, more than 11,000 COVID-19 tests have been reported as being administered in Nye County, with the county’s COVID-19 case count at 1,873 so far.

In the new year, testing will once again be available on Monday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For those who may have more time available in the mornings to go get themselves tested, COVID-19 testing will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Serenity Health is located at 2280 E. Calvada Blvd., near the Nye County Commission chambers and the old duck pond. Sheriff’s auxiliary units will be on site to help direct traffic as drivers line up for testing. Anyone utilizing this testing site is reminded to stay in their vehicles at all times and to bring their identification and, if they have it, their medical insurance card. Those without insurance will still be tested.

