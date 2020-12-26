49°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

COVID-19 testing at Serenity Health in Pahrump postponed until after the new year

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 25, 2020 - 11:09 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken earlier this month, this photo shows a small portion o ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken earlier this month, this photo shows a small portion of the vehicles lined up at Serenity Health, with drivers and passengers awaiting their chance to be tested for COVID-19. Testing at Serenity Health has been postponed until after the new year.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A health care worker with Serenity Health is seen at the sit ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A health care worker with Serenity Health is seen at the site where area residents can go to get tested for COVID-19. Testing resumes at this location on Jan. 4, 2021.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Serenity Health is located at 2280 E. Calvada Boulevard, nea ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Serenity Health is located at 2280 E. Calvada Boulevard, near the intersection of Calvada and Walt Williams Drive.

Since late March, Serenity Health has been playing a vital role in the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with Nye County and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to provide testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and the health care company is now taking a well-deserved break over the holidays.

“Nye County was informed this afternoon that drive-up testing in Pahrump will be suspended after tonight, Monday, Dec. 21, until the new year,” Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly notified the community early this week.

To clarify, Knightly reiterated that there will be no COVID-19 testing available on Monday, Dec. 29, Wednesday, Dec. 30 or Friday, Jan. 2. Testing is set to resume its normal schedule as of Monday, Jan. 4.

In the meantime, residents can find other testing resources by using the state’s COVID-19 testing site locator at www.nvhealthresponse.gov. Simply click on the “Find COVID-19 testing in Nevada” link and enter a zip code and a list of available resources will be displayed.

To date, more than 11,000 COVID-19 tests have been reported as being administered in Nye County, with the county’s COVID-19 case count at 1,873 so far.

In the new year, testing will once again be available on Monday nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For those who may have more time available in the mornings to go get themselves tested, COVID-19 testing will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Serenity Health is located at 2280 E. Calvada Blvd., near the Nye County Commission chambers and the old duck pond. Sheriff’s auxiliary units will be on site to help direct traffic as drivers line up for testing. Anyone utilizing this testing site is reminded to stay in their vehicles at all times and to bring their identification and, if they have it, their medical insurance card. Those without insurance will still be tested.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from prior to the pandemic shows Nye County ...
New call-in number for Nye County Commission meetings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission, just as every other organization and entity in America this year, has had to shift its operations in the face of COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Wednesday, Dec. 2 shows the intersection o ...
Delays expected as crews complete crosswalk construction in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The year 2020 will come to a close in just one week’s time and Pahrump is set to start out the new year with the addition of a brand new crosswalk on what is the valley’s busiest roadway, Highway 160.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The BLM plans to gather approximately 195 wild horses, r ...
BLM prepares for horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Mount Lewis Field Office will begin a wild horse gather on or about Dec. 26 on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Gather operations will be conducted using the helicopter-assisted method.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times One person was transported to Desert View Hospital followin ...
Local woman dies in vehicle crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman is dead and two children were seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vicki Ann Road and Cash Avenue on Sunday, Dec. 6 at approximately 3 p.m.

Getty Images CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in long-t ...
CVS begins vaccinations at long-term care facilities
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

CVS Health launched its COVID-19 vaccination program in the second half of December for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Yolanda Briehof/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services cre ...
Pahrump Senior Center provides Christmas dinner
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Area senior citizens were treated to a hot holiday meal once again this year, as the Pahrump Senior Center provided Christmas dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are pictured holding the new Chris ...
Wreaths laid upon veterans graves in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On a bright and chilly morning in the Pahrump Valley, the usually quiet and serene Chief Tecopa Cemetery was alive with activity as the Nevada Silver Tappers gathered with local veterans for a very special occasion.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal Matthew Pham, 4, of Las Vegas, left, throws snow into th ...
Around here snow is a nice novelty, thank goodness
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Snow. It is cold, wet, and it appears to be solid but quickly melts, becoming a small water droplet. In the northern latitudes and at higher elevations, snow is an everyday element of your daily life during the winter.

Getty Images
Santa tracker live
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

html

Thinkstock Under this change, these individuals can claim an “above-the-line” deduction of ...
CARES Act includes new tax benefits for charitable giving
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers, both individual and corporate, that the CARES Act included four temporary tax changes that are designed to help people and businesses who give to charity this year.