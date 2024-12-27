Creating community memories at Christmas time

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was buzzing with holiday cheer as residents and visitors of the Pahrump Valley reveled in the Community Christmas Dinner, hosted on Dec. 24.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Holiday Task Force leader Linda Wright, right, stops for a short moment amid the bustle of the Community Christmas Dinner to pose for a picture with Santa.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Local Elvis impersonator Johnny V was the lead entertainer at the Community Christmas Dinner and he spent the three-hour event serenading event guests, drawing smiles of delight and nostalgia from the crowd.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus was on hand at the Community Christmas Dinner to meet with area families and youngsters, take photos and give out a few holiday treats, too.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Local veterans Pam and Phil Raneri were able to enjoy their holiday at the Community Christmas Dinner where special tables were designated for former military members in honor of their service to the country.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteer Vicky Eyserbeck presents a Community Christmas Dinner attendee with a stuffed bear, which are regularly handed out at the event while entertainer Johnny V sings Elvis' "Teddy Bear".

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Christmas Dinner buffet tables were laden with a traditional holiday dinner, including ham, vegetables, sweet potatoes and rolls all prepared by the dozens of volunteers who helped make the event happen.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Friends, family and neighbors gathered together on Christmas Eve for the Community Christmas Dinner, where hundreds of diners were treated to an afternoon of festive feasting complements of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.

What are the holidays without a festive gathering to celebrate the season?

In the Pahrump Valley, there was no reason for residents to spend this time alone, with the Community Christmas Dinner inviting area families, friends, neighbors and individuals to a free meal with one simple goal in mind, bringing people together.

The Community Christmas Dinner is the work of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, a nonprofit organization that holds four free public events each year in an effort to foster community spirit in the valley. This year’s Christmas celebration took place on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, which was a scene of lighthearted jollity as hundreds of diners milled among the tables, visiting with one another and sharing in the convivial atmosphere.

On one side of the room, buffet tables were set up with volunteers helpfully serving the traditional holiday fare of ham, sweet potatoes, veggies and rolls. Attendees were able to pile their plates with all the tasty offerings, then round off the meal with a slice of pie or two. If the quickness with which the meal was devoured is anything to judge by, it was a feast that delighted the tastebuds.

The task force also arranged for jolly old Saint Nick to join in the festivities and attendees young and old alike enjoyed the opportunity to spend some time with the man of the season. Bringing his flair to the afternoon was local Elvis impersonator Johnny V, who entertained the crowd with a variety of tunes, including one of his best-known performances, Elvis’ “Teddy Bear.”

After all of the fun came to a close, task force members were able to add another fantastically successful Community Christmas Dinner to their tally but as ever, the work for this group is not done. Next up for the task force is the Community Easter Picnic, which typically takes place the Saturday prior to Easter.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is always seeking new members and is grateful for any and all donations toward its annual events.

For more information email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com