News

Deadly COVID-19 wave strikes Pahrump facility

Staff Report
February 9, 2021 - 8:39 pm
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living had a recent outbreak of COVID-19. Three residents have died during the recent outbreak.

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 at a Pahrump memory care and assisted living facility led to the deaths of three residents as the vaccine rollout continues in Nye County and across the state.

Inspirations Senior Living in Pahrump has seen a total of 44 cases of COVID-19 for staff and residents, with a recent outbreak stretching from the middle to the end of January. The facility only had one case, a staff member, at the end of 2020.

That changed in early 2021. Three residents have died from the recent outbreak, according to information from the state.

Janessa Becker, executive director at Inspirations Senior Living, said in an email that, “The health and safety of our senior living community’s residents and associates remains our top priority.”

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we implemented extensive precautionary measures in accordance with local and nationwide guidelines,” Becker said. “Those measures included adherence to social distancing guidelines, utilization of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), heightened sanitization, daily monitoring of residents and associates, COVID-19 testing of residents and associates, and regular updates to our residents, families, and associates.”

Despite best efforts, the virus has affected 31 residents and 13 staff members since the start of the pandemic, according to state data.

Some positive news is that 69 residents and staff members have received the first round of vaccines as of Feb. 5 at the facility licensed for 78 beds, according to Shannon Litz, public information officer for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The initial distribution of vaccines in Nevada was allocated to health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities.

Protocols at Inspirations

An individual that tests positive for the virus at Inspirations is put in quarantine, Becker said.

“We continue to adhere to the recommendations and guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, and the Nye County Department of Health and Human Services,” she said.

In an early February statement, Becker said there were plans to install “Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology.”

The technology “is a best-in-class air purification technology that attaches to pathogens like COVID-19 to inactivate them,” she said.

Nye County facilities and COVID

Inspirations hasn’t been the only facility to be affected by the pandemic.

Pahrump Health and Rehabilitation Center has had 64 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. The facility has seen one staff member death and eight residents have died, state data shows.

Other facilities that were affected by COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to state data, include Never Give Up Youth Healing Center in Amargosa Valley (17 positives); Carrousel Family Child Care (3 positives); and the Tonopah Conservation Camp (75 positives).

The total number of positives among facilities on the state’s dashboard in Nye County is 203, with 11 resident deaths and one staff death being reported by the state as of Tuesday. Nevada Southern Detention Center and the Nye County Detention Center in Tonopah and Pahrump are not included in this total.

THE LATEST
Getty Images The CHAP program has served approximately 29,000 Nevadans to date. The additional ...
Housing assistance program gets additional $124 million
Staff Report

The Nevada Housing Division has received approximately $124 million to provide additional temporary rental and housing expense assistance through the CARES Housing Assistance Program.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
Initial claims for PUA top 1 million in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending Jan. 30 totaled 9,821, down 284 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 10,105 claims, according to finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rose McKinney-James
McKinney-James joins Ioneer’s board
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced the appointment of Rose McKinney-James as an independent non-executive director to its board on Feb. 3.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronav ...
Sisolak supports legislation to increase PETS funding
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement in response to the introduction of a bill draft request which would allocate an additional $50 million to support small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant Program:

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Frank Duszynski Jr., 72, received his first dose of the Pfi ...
VA brings vaccinations for COVID to Pahrump
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System delivered the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to more than 400 veterans at the Pahrump VA Clinic over the weekend of Feb. 6-7. This is the first time VASNHS has administered the vaccine outside of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Getty Images
Testing underway for new technology for cancer fight
Staff Report

Theralink Technologies announced that it has begun the testing of its first patients with the Theralink’s Reverse Phase Protein Array technology.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to ...
Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling
Staff Report

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
Staff Report

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Ver ...
Influenza activity down from past flu seasons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Influenza activity — specifically hospitzlizations, deaths and positive test results from sentinel laboratories — has been significantly lower than past years, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, which regularly monitors influenza activity in the state.