News

Death Valley reopens some roads, trails, campgrounds

Staff Report
June 27, 2020 - 2:48 pm
 

Following guidance from the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, Death Valley National Park is increasing recreational access according to the park’s phased reopening plan.

The National Park Service is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning Friday, June 26, Death Valley National Park reopened roads, trailheads, restrooms and overlooks, including the Badwater Road, Dante’s View, Artists Drive, Golden Canyon and Ubehebe Crater. Backcountry roads also will reopen, including roads to Saline Valley, the Racetrack and Titus Canyon. Devils Hole, a detached unit of the park located in Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge, also will reopen. For a full list of areas that will be reopened to recreational access, please visit www.nps.gov/deva.

Camping options also have reopened as of June 26, including Furnace Creek Campground (group and tent sites will remain closed), Thorndike, Mahogany Flats, Wildrose, Emigrant, Homestake Dry Camp, Eureka and Saline Valley campgrounds.

The park has resumed collecting entrance and camping fees. Visitors can pay entrance fees using automated fee machines throughout the park and soon through the digital pass program on Recreation.gov. Visitors with a valid National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass or Death Valley National Park Annual Pass do not need to pay an additional entrance fee. Camping fees for the Furnace Creek Campground may be paid at an automated fee machine within the campground.

Furnace Creek Visitor Center, Stovepipe Wells Ranger Station and all warm springs remain closed.

Scotty’s Castle Road remains closed into Grapevine Canyon because of flood damage in October 2015. There is no access to Scotty’s Castle or state Route 267.

“While enjoying Death Valley National Park, remember to recreate responsibly by maintaining social distance and avoiding high-risk activities,” Superintendent Mike Reynolds said. “It’s summer in Death Valley, so avoid hiking at lower elevations after 10 a.m. and carry plenty of water. Using extra caution during your visit reduces the strain on local medical resources.”

A return to full operations will continue to be phased and services might be limited. The public should follow Inyo County health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

THE LATEST
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
Initial unemployment claims decline for 8th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,347 for the week ending June 20, down 273 claims, or 2.6 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,620. This is the eighth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
Fireworks Shoot Site opens
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump announced that the Fireworks Shoot Site will be open on Friday and Saturday, from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selec ...
Board taps Shillingburg for superintendent post
Staff Report

Following an extensive four-month search, the Nye County School District Board of Trustees has selected Warren Shillingburg as the superintendent of schools.

Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office Road separation is evident on U.S. Highway 95 near Coaldale i ...
US 95 reopens stretch damaged by earthquake
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Transportation on Wednesday reopened U.S. Highway 95 between the U.S. Route 6 and State Route 360 junctions in Esmeralda and Mineral counties, a stretch of highway that averages approximately 2,300 vehicles daily.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Nye County Sheriff's office Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Nye County Sheriff’s Office responds to face mask mandate
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mandate on face masks in public spaces on Friday, the day the order went into effect.

Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Shoppers wear protective masks as they leave Albertsons ...
Sisolak mandates wearing face coverings in public
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday issued a mandatory face covering policy for all Nevadans and visitors by signing Directive 024.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The use of helicopters in rounding up wild horses and burro ...
Nye County takes stance against use of helicopters for wild horse gathers
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s no secret that wild horse and burro advocates have been at loggerheads with the Bureau of Land Management for many years, protesting the methods utilized by that federal agency in its pursuit of management of these two species, but with little result.

Lexis Bray/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a valley youngster cooling off in the kid ...
Pahrump Community Pool looks to reopen mid July
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

While nothing is absolutely concrete as of yet, it appears that the Pahrump Community Pool’s 2020 season has been saved by a last-minute push to attract applicants to fill the required lifeguard and cashier positions. Training started this week and it is hoped that the pool will be able to open for the summer sometime in mid-July.