Deputies nab burglar suspect after she drops phone at scene while fleeing

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies nabbed a woman suspected in a home burglary after she allegedly dropped her phone outside the residence while fleeing the scene.

According to the arrest report, Deputy Juan Arias was dispatched to what was described as a burglary in progress at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, authorities say they announced themselves at the residence and located Elizabeth Dekin there.

In the thick of things

“Dekin attempted to run from deputies during a lawful investigation,” Arias said in his arrest report. “Dekin was later discovered hiding in thick foliage on the property. Deacon refused to comply with any and all commands from deputies and was ultimately pulled out of the foliage where she was hiding.”

Tale of the text

An NCSO report said that when Dekin was running from them, she dropped her phone and the screen displayed a text message stating the “cops are there.” Dekin told deputies she fled because she thought she “may have a warrant for her arrest and was afraid of being caught,” according to NCSO reports.

Dekin had an active arrest warrant out of Nye County for an alleged failure to appear which was confirmed through Nye County dispatch.

“Dekin was in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 199.280.3, when she willfully and unlawfully resisted, obstructed or delayed the Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigation of a burglary, by climbing out of a window at the residence,” Arias’ report stated. “Dekin was also allegedly in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 197.190, when she allegedly willfully and unlawfully after due notice, hindered, delayed, or obstructed lawful commands from Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies.”

She was subsequently arrested and transported to the Nye County Detention Center for booking.

Bail amount was set at $4,200.

